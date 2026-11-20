When 22-year-old Gracien Rutabingwa entered rallying in April 1988, he was fulfilling a dream he had nurtured since childhood.

Nearly four decades later, the 70-year-old veteran has stepped away from competitive driving, but his passion for the sport lives on through his children and the many people he inspired along the way.

Rutabingwa recently received special recognition for his 38 years in rallying during the Huye Rally, which marked 40 years since the event was first held. He clarified that he began competing two years after its establishment.

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"I started in April 1988. During my youth, I always wanted to take part in motorsport, a sport that I loved so much," he told Weekend Sport.

His first competition was the Rallye du Sel de Butare, followed by the Byumba Non-Stop Rally later that year. He also recalled competing as part of a Rwanda National Police crew in rallies held around 2003 and 2004, earning several awards throughout his career.

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"I was part of the Rwanda National Police crew during the 2003 and 2004 rallies. I received several awards over the years, and I still have many photographs and videos from those experiences," he said.

At the time, rallying in Rwanda was still developing, with few local competitors and limited access to rally cars. The financial demands of the sport also made participation difficult.

Rutabingwa's entry was partly facilitated by his professional life. While working as a marketing agent for a company associated with Colgate, he got an opportunity to participate through a promotional activity.

"Even today, it is not easy because rally cars are expensive. But back then, it was particularly difficult," he recalled.

A passion passed down through generations

One of Rutabingwa's greatest rewards has been seeing his children develop the same passion for rallying.

He has four children, three sons and a daughter, all of whom have been involved in the sport. His eldest son, Fabrice Yoto, is a rally driver, while Fernand Rutabingwa and Gaëtan Rutabingwa have competed as co-drivers.

Yoto says his father's passion shaped the family's connection to motorsport from an early age.

"When we were young, there were always many cars at home. It was like a garage," he recalled.

One memorable experience was the 2025 Huye Rally, where Yoto competed alongside his younger brother Fernand while their father also participated in his Peugeot. They were part of the same assistance team, making it a special family occasion.

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Yoto also remembers the Mountain Gorilla Rally, where he finished while his father was forced to retire.

He said having several family members participate in such a demanding and risky sport required commitment from everyone, including their mother.

"Imagine having three children, with two of them and your husband competing in a rally at the same time. It takes courage, especially because it is a risky sport," he said.

Rutabingwa's influence, however, extends beyond his family. Yoto believes his father introduced and inspired many people to take up rallying, citing experienced Rwandan driver Eric Gakwaya, who began his rallying journey as Rutabingwa's co-driver around 2001 or 2002.

"There are many people in rallying whom my father introduced to the sport. He really inspired a lot of people," Yoto said.

An inspiration beyond the family

Divin Jabo, a rally marshal with the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC), began following the sport in 2013. He remembers Rutabingwa as a committed competitor whose determination encouraged younger motorsport enthusiasts.

Jabo said Rutabingwa continued competing despite mechanical and financial challenges, even when his car was less competitive than those of his rivals.

"Gracien's commitment showed us young competitors that passion and determination mattered, regardless of the car they had or their age," he said.

He also recalled how Rutabingwa continued attending rally events to encourage and support his sons, Yoto and Fernand, even when he was not competing.

For Jabo and other young enthusiasts, Rutabingwa became a father figure in the rallying community, inspiring others through his commitment to the sport.

From competition to a new role

Rutabingwa ended his competitive driving career after the Rallye des 1000 Collines, held on December 6, 2025.

However, he insists that stepping away from the driver's seat does not mean retiring from motorsport.

"I have not stopped completely. I have stopped driving, but I am still involved in the sport," he said, adding that he remains a member of the RAC.

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He also described himself as the reigning champion in the two-wheel-drive category, with the next championship title yet to be decided.

Witnessing the growth of Rwandan Motorsport

Having competed across different generations, Rutabingwa has witnessed significant changes in Rwanda's motorsport scene.

He recalls a time when only two or three Rwandan crews regularly participated, with foreign competitors making up much of the field. Today, he says, the growing number of local crews is an encouraging development.

"Before, there were only two Rwandan crews, but now there are more than 10. I think that is a good thing," he said.

For younger drivers, including women entering the sport, his advice is to prioritise safety.

"First, you have to be careful. Rallying is a beautiful sport, but you must be prudent. You have to love motorsport and understand that there are many things to consider," he said.

Although Rutabingwa may no longer compete behind the wheel, his contribution to Rwanda's rallying history goes beyond his years on the circuit.

Through his children, the drivers he inspired and his continued involvement in the sport, the passion that began in 1988 continues to shape the next generation.