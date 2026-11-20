Police HC will look to maintain their unbeaten run at the top of the 2026-2027 Men's National Handball League when they take on two opponents this weekend, while defending champions APR HC seek to strengthen their position in the title race.

The two sides headline Day Four of the first-division league, with matches scheduled at Petit Stade on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22.

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Police lead the standings with 12 points from six matches, having won all their games. They have scored 230 goals and conceded 121.

APR are second with eight points from four matches, also boasting a perfect record. They have scored 128 goals and conceded 60.

The defending champions have three fixtures this weekend, starting with Saturday's 11am clash against Nyakabanda HC. They will face GS Tabagwe HC at 10:45am on Sunday before concluding their programme against Gicumbi HT at 6pm.

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Gicumbi are third with eight points from five matches, making their meeting with APR an important test for both sides.

Police, meanwhile, face Musanze HC at 12:30pm on Sunday before taking on ADEGI HC at 4:15pm. They will be keen to collect maximum points and maintain their advantage over APR, who have two games in hand.

Women's handball league returns

Meanwhile, the women's first-division league also returns this weekend, with eight teams set to compete in the 2026-2027 season.

Defending champions ES SC Nyamagabe HBC will face Kiziguro SS HBC, UR-Rukara HBC, ISF Nyamasheke, UOK, UR-Huye HBC, Bridge HC and Apapegi Cyuru TSS.

The competition resumes shortly after Rwanda's senior women's national team made its international debut at the 2026 Women's IHF Nations Trophy, Africa Zone V, in Tanzania from November 4 to 8. Rwanda won both group matches against Djibouti and hosts Tanzania to finish top of Group B and reach the semi-finals.

The women's league will follow a format similar to the men's competition, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

Men's league standings after Day Three

Police HC - 12 points from 6 matches (6

APR HC - 8 points from 4 matches

Gicumbi HT - 8 points from 5 matches

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ESEKI - 7 points from 6 matches

GS Tabagwe HC - 6 points from 6 matches

Musanze HC - 5 points from 5 matches

PEVIC HC - 4 points from 4 matches

Mutenderi TSS HC - 2 points from 6 matches

ADEGI HC - 2 points from 6 matches

Nyakabanda HC - 0 points from 6 matches