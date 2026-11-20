Education must do more than prepare learners to pass examinations. It must equip them with the knowledge, practical abilities, confidence and values needed to navigate life, contribute to society and participate meaningfully in the country's development.

The revised school timetable, which creates additional time for co-curricular activities, is an important step towards addressing this longstanding gap in education.

For too long, formal education has largely been associated with classroom instruction, academic assessments and examination results. While these remain essential, they do not, on their own, prepare young people for the complexities of the real world.

A learner may perform exceptionally well in mathematics or science but struggle to communicate, work in a team, solve practical problems or translate knowledge into action.

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These competencies cannot be developed through textbooks alone. They require practice, experimentation, interaction and opportunities to discover and develop individual talents.

The revised timetable, introduced in the 2026/2027 academic year, creates that opportunity by allowing learners to engage in sports, arts, environmental conservation, journalism, cultural activities and other practical pursuits after formal lessons. Experiences at GS Matyazo in Huye illustrate what this approach can achieve.

When students plant trees after learning about environmental protection, they connect classroom knowledge to their immediate surroundings.

When they participate in journalism, perform traditional poetry or engage in team exercises, they develop communication, creativity, discipline, collaboration and confidence. These are essential life skills.

This approach also challenges the assumption that every learner must demonstrate ability through academic performance alone. Children have different interests, talents and ways of learning. Schools should provide opportunities for these abilities to emerge rather than confining success to examination results.

However, introducing additional hours for co-curricular activities is not enough. The quality of implementation will determine whether this reform produces meaningful outcomes or simply adds activities to the school day.

Schools need trained teachers and facilitators, appropriate materials, adequate facilities and structured programmes with clear learning objectives.

Activities should be designed to develop identifiable competencies, not merely occupy learners until the end of the day.

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Equally, schools must ensure that opportunities are inclusive and accessible to learners regardless of their background, abilities or financial circumstances.

Parents and communities also have a role to play in recognising that talent development, cultural preservation, sports and practical learning are legitimate components of education, not distractions from academic achievement.

The country's ambition to build a knowledge-based and competitive economy requires creative thinkers, problem-solvers, innovators, responsible citizens and people capable of applying knowledge to real challenges.

The measure of educational success should therefore extend beyond how much learners know to what they can actually do with what they have learned. The classroom remains essential, but education must not end at its doors.