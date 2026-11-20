At around 4 p.m. at Groupe Scolaire (GS) Matyazo in Huye District, students in traditional attire rehearsed dances while others planted trees. In some classrooms, learners drew or practised French, English and Kinyarwanda.

The activities are part of a revised school timetable introduced in the 2026/2027 academic year. Formal lessons now end at 3:30 p.m., giving learners until 5 p.m. to take part in sports, clubs, arts, environmental conservation and other activities that help them develop practical skills and apply what they learn in class.

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During a visit by The New Times, four students were trying to move a small ball between the mouths of two water bottles set about 30 metres apart. Each held one of four ropes joined at the centre, where the ball was suspended.

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To keep the ball from falling, the students had to move at the same pace and adjust their ropes together. The teacher supervising the exercise said it was designed to teach teamwork, responsibility, focus and goal-setting. He told learners that everyone had a role in reaching a shared goal and that one person's lapse in concentration could affect the whole group.

Putting classroom knowledge into practice

Briralle Komezusenge, a senior one student, said the activities help her understand what she learns about environmental protection.

"For instance, we learn in class about how to protect the environment. During these hours, we go outside to clean the environment, plant trees and collect waste. This helps me understand better what I learn in class," she said.

The school administration says learners have planted more than 1,200 trees since the programme began.

For Eric Ndori, another student, the programme has provided a chance to report on school sports and build his confidence.

"I have a passion for journalism, particularly reporting sports news. This programme has given me a space to showcase that talent. Now, people across the school know me for reporting sports news, and it has boosted my confidence," he said.

Kelia Gisubizo Usanase, a senior two student, said the activities help learners understand their cultural identity by teaching them about traditions, values and taboos.

Clovis Tuyikunde, a senior three student, said the programme has helped him develop his talent in kuvugira inka, a Rwandan tradition of praising cows through poetry.

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"I have had this passion since primary school, but I did not have enough time to showcase it. Since co-curricular activities were introduced, I can now perform in front of people, which has built my confidence and made me realize that I can do it," he said.

He said giving more learners a chance to develop their talents could also contribute to the country's development.

From school gardens to district performances

Head teacher Jean Pierre Hategekimana said the previous timetable left little room for learners to put classroom lessons into practice. The time set aside in the afternoon now allows them to practise languages and learn about discipline and culture, he said.

The school has set up clubs, including language clubs, and turned some of its land into vegetable gardens that students cultivate and monitor.

Learners also take part in journalism, drawing, dance and traditional performances such as kuvugira inka and amahamba.

Hategekimana said regular practice has helped the school's cultural troupe improve its performances. The troupe has received invitations to perform from the district, giving students opportunities to earn money from their talents.

Class teachers plan activities so that every learner can take part, he added.

"Every child has something they are involved in, depending on what they like or what they are talented in," he said.