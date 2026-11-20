When the clock strikes midnight on Friday, 20 November, Johannesburg residents might want to revise their budgets, further limit their shower time and find alternative sources to municipal water as level 2 restrictions hit.

In a public notice released jointly by Johannesburg Water and the City of Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 November, residents were notified of level 2 water restrictions that will be effective as of Saturday, 21 November.

This decision was prompted by the rising pressure put on Rand Water to supply treated bulk water to the City of Johannesburg as demand increased beyond the city's allocated limit, according to the announcement. With these restrictions, Johannesburg Water intends to reduce the city's water usage by 200 million litres a day in order to restore reservoir levels.

Tshwane and Mogale City have already been placed on level 2 restrictions. Tshwane surpassed its water usage allocation by 34%, and Mogale City surpassed its allocation by 6.7%, prompting the restrictions.

Data recorded on Rand Water's weekly consumption graph show that water use in Joburg consistently exceeded the temporary 1,528 megalitres a day target between 17 November 2025 and 16 of November 2026. These statistics reveal a year of continued strain for Rand Water.

The announcement of the increased restrictions came in the middle of a week plagued by mass water shortages around the city.

From 16 November, water shortages were recorded by...