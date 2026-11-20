The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has called for stronger African representation in global decision-making and greater influence in shaping international policies.

He said this during a roundtable discussion titled "Global Challenges, Shared Interests: African and Nordic Perspectives on Multilateral Cooperation", held on the sidelines of the 23rd Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting (NAFM) in Oslo, Norway, on November 19-20.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nduhungirehe underscored the importance of Africa's strategic autonomy, collective action and stronger representation in global governance.

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He also called for a more inclusive and accountable multilateral system in which international law is upheld consistently and African countries play an active role in shaping global decisions and advancing their political and economic interests.

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The meetings between Nordic and African foreign ministers have been held since 2001, providing a platform for dialogue on issues including peace and security, trade, investment and international cooperation.

This year's meeting focused on multilateral cooperation and artificial intelligence, bringing together representatives from more than 30 countries.