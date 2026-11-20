Rwanda needs to expand access to trade financing and support women-owned businesses to move into higher-value production as their exports decline, a new report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) has recommended.

The report shows that exports by women-owned firms fell from a peak of $1.16 billion in 2021 to $563 million in 2024, a decline of about 51 per cent, highlighting challenges in sustaining their participation in international markets.

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To address the trend, the report proposes expanding trade financing to at least 50 per cent of women-led firms in the medium term, alongside support for value addition, manufacturing and access to regional and international markets.

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The report, examined women's participation in trade between 2004 and 2024, covering employment, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, informal cross-border trade and export performance.

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It identified access to credit as one of the major constraints facing women-owned businesses.

In 2024, only eight per cent of female loan applicants secured financing, compared with 13 per cent of men, despite significant progress in women's access to mobile financial services.

It recommends introducing export credit guarantees specifically for women-owned businesses to ease collateral requirements and establishing a dedicated financing window for female traders under the Economic Recovery Fund.

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It also proposes increasing the Business Development Fund's partial credit guarantee scheme from 75 per cent to 85 per cent for women-led trading firms.

Commercial banks should also allocate at least 30 per cent of their trade finance portfolios to women-owned exporters by 2027, according to the report.

Beyond financing, the report recommends supporting women-owned businesses to move from trading raw commodities into manufacturing and processing, which could help them capture more value from their exports.

It identifies agro-processing, including coffee roasting and horticulture packaging, as well as light manufacturing such as textiles and leather goods, among the priority areas.

Proposed interventions include subsidised access to Special Economic Zones and ready-to-use factory units for women's cooperatives, as well as grants to purchase processing machinery and packaging technology.

The recommendations come as women's export performance has fluctuated considerably over the years. Their exports increased from $261 million in 2017 to $1.16 billion in 2021, before falling to $563 million in 2024.

Between 2023 and 2024 alone, exports by women-owned firms declined from $689 million to $563 million.

In manufacturing, the value of trade by women-owned businesses fell from about $278.1 million in 2023 to $265.6 million in 2024. Their trade in agriculture, forestry and fishing also declined from approximately $15.7 million to $7.6 million.

The report says strengthening export competitiveness and diversifying products are important to creating more sustainable opportunities for women-owned firms.

Simplifying cross-border trade

The report also recommends simplifying trade procedures and creating pathways for women involved in informal cross-border trade to access formal markets.

Women accounted for 61 per cent of informal cross-border traders in 2024, compared with 39 per cent for men.

The value of goods traded by women reached $84.2 million in 2024, compared with $68.1 million for men.

However, the report notes that men tend to generate higher trade values per trader, suggesting that women are more concentrated in lower-value transactions.

To address this, it proposes simplified border procedures, dedicated lanes for women traders and mobile-based pre-clearance and payment systems.

It also recommends providing market information, including prices, regulations and business opportunities, through SMS and other mobile platforms.

Other proposed measures include expanding the Simplified Trade Regime to cover more products commonly traded by women, simplifying business registration through Irembo and offering fee waivers to first-time female registrants.

The report further recommends linking women traders to formal export markets and regional value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Addressing employment and care responsibilities

Women's representation in trading firms has increased, although the report raises concerns about the quality and security of jobs.

Women accounted for 46 per cent of employees in trading firms in 2023, up from 39 per cent in 2014. They also held 45 per cent of senior management positions, compared with 38 per cent in 2017.

However, half of women employed in trading firms held temporary or seasonal contracts in 2023, up from 37 per cent in 2017. The proportion holding permanent contracts stood at 41 per cent.

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The report recommends that the Ministry of Public Service and Labour and the Gender Monitoring Office introduce a biennial Gender Wage and Contract Audit in the trade sector to monitor wages, employment contracts and working conditions.

It also proposes incentives for firms that maintain high proportions of permanent employment contracts for both women and men.

Unpaid care responsibilities remain another constraint. In 2024, women spent an average of 3.9 hours per day on unpaid care work, compared with 2.5 hours for men.

Although the proportion of children under three years of age in formal care increased from 12 per cent in 2017 to 77 per cent in 2024, the report says further efforts are needed to address the unequal distribution of care responsibilities.

It also recommends training women in digital trade, e-commerce, digital payment systems and AfCFTA requirements, including rules of origin, to help them access wider markets.

To strengthen monitoring, the report proposes establishing a Gender-in-Trade Desk within NISR to produce annual gender-disaggregated trade reports in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Gender Monitoring Office.

The report says implementing these measures would help women move beyond participation in trade towards greater leadership and involvement in higher-value economic activities.