Weekend plans, anyone? November is almost wrapping up, but Kigali still has plenty in store before the month ends.

Whether you are in the mood to party, discover something creative, catch a film, or spend time outdoors, we have rounded up 12 experiences worth checking out. Take your pick and make the most of the weekend.

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Friday, November 20

Kingdom Nights celebrates 10 chapters

The weekend starts on a musical note as Kingdom Nights marks its 10th chapter with performances by Rwanda's top gospel artistes. The celebration takes place at Kigali Universe at 4 p.m.

Early-bird tickets cost Rwf10,000 for regular entry and Rwf20,000 for VIP access. Tickets at the gate will cost Rwf15,000 and Rwf25,000, respectively.

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Inkuru Yanjye n'Iyawe art exhibition

For an evening of visual art, NP Art Gallery in Kacyiru is hosting Inkuru Yanjye n'Iyawe, an exhibition exploring the stories that shape everyday life in Rwanda, across Africa and elsewhere in the world.

The exhibition features 40 artworks in collage, mixed media and acrylic, drawing attention to changes in Kigali's rural areas. The artist documents places such as Kangondo, Kimicanga and Rwimpyisi, reflecting on how changes to housing, roads and lifestyles can leave parts of a city's history at risk of being forgotten.

The exhibition runs from November 20-29, from 6 to 10 p.m. at NP Art Gallery, Minagri, Kacyiru, KG 565 St. Entry is free.

Obi's House

Founded by Nigerian DJ Obi, Obi's House began as a weekly Monday-night party in Lagos and has since expanded to international destinations. Its Kigali stop brings the event's Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds to Atelier du Vin this Friday, November 20, for a night centred on African club music and dancing.

Early-bird tickets cost Rwf15,000, while access tickets range from Rwf20,000 to Rwf25,000. VIP access costs Rwf45,000. Tables for six and 10 are available at Rwf270,000 and Rwf400,000, respectively.

Moonlight Movie screens 'Call Me Queen'

For a quieter evening, film lovers can head to Mundi Center for Moonlight Movie Night, which screens Call Me Queen on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Emily Atef, the 2026 drama stars Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire and Denise Gough in a story set against the 1999 AIDS crisis in Nairobi. Tickets range from Rwf3,500 for students to Rwf6,000 for regular entry.

Saturday, November 21

Fitness Games & Challenges

Saturday begins with an outdoor workout at Nyandungu Eco-Park, where fitness enthusiasts can take part in Fitness Games and Challenges.

The morning programme features functional calisthenics circuits, strength training, team challenges, and movement games. Activities run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., offering a chance to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and meet other fitness enthusiasts.

Rwanda Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

Those interested in shopping, food and cultural exchange can attend the second edition of the Rwanda Diplomatic Charity Bazaar at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village. Starting at 9 a.m., the event brings together participants from multiple countries for food, live entertainment, and shopping.

Visitors can also support local artisans while experiencing different cultures. Regular entry costs Rwf2,000; family passes cost Rwf3,500, and premium cultural experience passes cost Rwf15,000.

Kigali Photo Walk

Photography enthusiasts and creatives can take to the streets for a photo walk, starting at 10 a.m. at Kimihurura Roundabout Park.

The two-hour walk offers participants an opportunity to explore the city, capture moments, exchange ideas, and connect with other creatives. The event runs until noon, and entry is free.

The Legend of Qiza

From documenting the present to imagining the future, Rwandan multidisciplinary artist 1key presents The Legend of Qiza, an immersive installation at Goethe-Institut Kigali.

Set in 2126, the story follows the last human, who leaves behind a USB stick containing generations of memories, an AI-performed album and an unopened book. The installation combines sculpture, projection, sound, and storytelling to explore memory, identity, and technology.

The exhibition opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance at 6 p.m. Entry is free.

Umurage w'Intore

For a celebration of Rwandan heritage and cultural tradition, Inganzo Ngari presents Umurage w'Intore at BK Arena on Saturday evening.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from Rwf10,000 to Rwf400,000.

The Long Table

Also starting at 6 p.m., The Nest Kigali hosts The Long Table, an evening centred on food, conversation and community.

Guests will share a five-course meal inspired by the traditional Rwandan clay pot, with an opportunity to meet neighbours and make new connections. The gathering runs until 9 p.m. Regular tickets cost Rwf40,000, while tickets that include a welcome drink cost Rwf50,000. A group ticket for six costs Rwf216,000.

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Sunday, November 22

None Urabikoze Concert

Gospel music lovers can head to Gikondo Expo Ground on Sunday for the None Urabikoze Worship Concert, a milestone event for Elayone Music, the Kigali-based gospel group founded in 2007 by Serge Sangwa.

Known for songs such as "None Urabikoze," the group has spent nearly two decades building its audience through worship gatherings and live music recordings. Sunday's concert marks its first major event of this scale.

The gathering is intended as a time of worship, reflection, and spiritual renewal, with the group hoping to bring people together through music and testimonies of faith. It starts at 3 p.m., and entry is free.

'Goodbye Julia' screens at Cine Mayaka

Round off the weekend with cinema, Cine Mayaka by IMITANA, in collaboration with Kigali Cine Junction and the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE), marks the 11th European Arthouse Cinema Day with a screening of Goodbye Julia.

Directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the film follows a retired northern Sudanese singer struggling with guilt after covering up a murder. The screening takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Cine Mayaka by IMITANA. Tickets cost Rwf3,000.