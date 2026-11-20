Rayon Sports and APR FC meet at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday at 5pm in the 1000 Hills Derby, with both teams looking to collect points in the BK Pro League title race.

Rayon have eight points from five matches, while APR have collected the same number of points from three games. Both sides have matches in hand as they seek to close the gap on league leaders Gicumbi FC.

Francis Haringingo's Rayon Sports will be looking to make home advantage count against their rivals. The Blues have had a mixed start to the campaign, and a victory would provide an important boost to their league ambitions.

APR, coached by Abderrahim Taleb, have made a positive start, collecting eight points from their opening three matches. They will be looking to maintain that run and secure a result against a direct title contender.

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The two teams have also been closely matched in recent encounters. In May, they drew 1-1 in a league match before meeting again in the Peace Cup final, which also ended 1-1 before APR won on penalties.

APR have had the better record in their last 24 meetings, winning 13 times. Rayon have won four, while seven matches ended in draws.

The head-to-head record gives APR an advantage, but Saturday's match presents a different challenge for both sides. Rayon's attacking approach and support from their fans will be important, while APR will look to their organisation and experience in high-pressure matches.

The fixture is also expected to attract a large crowd at Amahoro Stadium, with supporters of both clubs set to turn out for one of the main events on the domestic football calendar.

Rayon will be seeking a win to improve their position, while APR will aim to maintain their points-per-game advantage as they continue their campaign.