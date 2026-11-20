announcement

When: Thursday, 26 November 2026. Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM GMT. Where: Auditorium, CCIA Building, African Development Bank Group Headquarters, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and online Format: Hybrid (in person and online) Language: Simultaneous interpretation available in English and French Registration: Here

About the dialogue

The African Development Bank Group invites you to a high-level dialogue on ending gender-based violence in Africa, as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, a global movement to raise awareness, mobilize advocacy and drive action to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls worldwide.

Why this dialogue matters

Gender-based violence affects the safety, health and livelihoods of millions of women and girls across Africa. It also limits their ability to learn, work, participate in the economy and contribute to their communities. The consequences extend beyond individual survivors, affecting families, institutions and the continent's economic future.

Ending this violence requires more than commitment. It requires sustained investment in approaches that prevent violence, protect survivors, strengthen access to justice and hold perpetrators accountable.

Development finance institutions have an important role to play, including through the projects they finance, the safeguards they put in place and their support for stronger national systems.

What will the dialogue explore?

Bringing together experts and practitioners from the African Development Bank, peer development finance institutions, government agencies, civil society and survivor support organizations, the dialogue will explore:

What approaches are proving effective in preventing and responding to gender-based violence?

How can institutions strengthen survivor protection, access to justice and accountability?

How can development finance institutions better identify and manage risks of gender-based violence in the projects they support?

What will it take to expand successful approaches and ensure that more women and girls benefit?

The discussion will focus on practical lessons, promising approaches and opportunities to strengthen the response to gender-based violence across Africa.

Confirmed panelists:

Annah Rutebuka Muja: Chief Social Safeguards Officer, East Africa Regional Office, African Development Bank

Chief Social Safeguards Officer, East Africa Regional Office, African Development Bank Félicité Kramoh: Director of Operations, Public Information Access Commission, Côte d'Ivoire; Co-founder, Akwaba Mousso Centre

Director of Operations, Public Information Access Commission, Côte d'Ivoire; Co-founder, Akwaba Mousso Centre Ferdinand Yali: Chief Planner in charge of Environmental and Social Safeguards, Department of Urban Roads, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ghana

Chief Planner in charge of Environmental and Social Safeguards, Department of Urban Roads, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ghana Georgette Zamblé: Director-Coordinator, National Programme to Combat Gender-Based Violence, Côte d'Ivoire

Director-Coordinator, National Programme to Combat Gender-Based Violence, Côte d'Ivoire Karine Kouassi Lou-Kouacou: Economist, Africa Gender Innovation Lab, World Bank

Economist, Africa Gender Innovation Lab, World Bank Laura Nyirinkindi: First Vice-President, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)

Register to participate:

https://afdb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r4CQbma2QUiomZaNedSqkw

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