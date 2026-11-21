10 heads of state and government and international organisations

His Excellency Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, expressed his country's appreciation for the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to investing in a long-term strategic relationship with the Dominican Republic. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening these relations and taking them to new heights.

He noted that hosting the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean reflects the two countries' shared vision and commitment to providing a platform that brings together governments, business leaders, international organisations and experts to open a new chapter in relations and intensify joint efforts to shape the future.

The President of the Dominican Republic said: "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum put forward an idea that deserves to guide this Dialogue: what is the 'currency' of the future? Is it water? Artificial intelligence? Energy? His Highness offered an answer that carries a profound lesson: trust is the currency of the future."

His remarks came at the opening of the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, with the participation of 10 leaders of states, governments, and regional and international organisations, more than 70 speakers, representatives of over 30 countries, and 120 private-sector companies. Participants exchanged perspectives on the future of partnerships and international cooperation across 35 dialogue sessions and 15 leadership meetings. The programme covered six themes: geoeconomics and strategic investment; tourism, culture and experience economies; international cooperation and regional integration; foresight for the future of governments; logistics and global connectivity; and human capital and the future of work.

His Excellency Luis Abinader said: "We gather today with a shared conviction that the future is shaped by the decisions we make and the relationships we sustain. Last year, when we hosted this Dialogue, we affirmed the Dominican Republic's readiness to serve as a trusted bridge connecting Latin America and the Caribbean with the Middle East."

He added: "The Dominican Republic is committed to this initiative because it has succeeded in consolidating political, social and economic stability, and seeks to turn these achievements into new opportunities for its people. We also believe in dialogue as a means of strengthening relations and deepening connections. We look forward to building on these strengths to forge closer partnerships with the UAE, supported by a committed government, a private sector ready to invest, and organisations capable of sustaining and deepening dialogue and translating it into tangible results."

He explained that his country sees the future of relations between Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East in broader cooperation between businesses, stronger investment flows, knowledge exchange and deeper ties between communities. He noted that the UAE's experience demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term vision and hard work, stressing that its expertise in logistics, connectivity, tourism and innovation offers significant opportunities for cooperation.

His Excellency Luis Abinader said: "The importance of the World Governments Summit lies in its ability to bring together people who can learn from one another and work together. One government's experience can help improve services in another country. The Dominican Republic invests in this platform because it believes in the strength of these connections and is committed to this partnership for the long term."

Mohammed Al Gergawi: UAE leadership embraces a comprehensive vision for international cooperation

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, affirmed that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE embraces a comprehensive vision for international cooperation, based on partnerships to shape the future, improve quality of life and ensure a better tomorrow for future generations.

World Governments Summit His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi

His Excellency said that, since its launch last year, the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean has demonstrated the importance of making the future a shared goal for governments, organisations and businesses around the world. It has also highlighted the need to strengthen efforts to shape that future through dialogue, the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and broader cooperation, supporting governments and communities in their pursuit of a better future.

He added that the partnership linking the UAE and the World Governments Summit with the Government of the Dominican Republic reflects a shared understanding of future challenges and opportunities. It builds on a common commitment to creating and strengthening an ecosystem of new opportunities through cooperation and partnerships, advancing efforts to shape the future of vital sectors and taking cooperation to new heights. His Excellency noted that the true value of the Dialogue is measured by the pathways it opens for government action and the development challenges it helps address. He stressed that the ambition is for working teams to sustain their efforts throughout the year, with each edition providing a foundation for the next, accumulating knowledge and giving cooperation a deeper and more lasting impact.

Strong participation by leaders from the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the Dialogue. Heads of state and government and officials from Panama, Guyana, The Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Uruguay and Haiti also took part.

The programme also featured participation by the Organization of American States, UN Tourism, the Association of Caribbean States, the International Finance Corporation, and CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Noura Al Kaabi: Dialogue reflects the UAE's approach to building bridges and strengthening global ties

In a keynote address, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, affirmed that the Dialogue reflects the UAE's approach to engaging with the world, based on building bridges, strengthening meaningful connections and sustaining them. She noted that this approach has guided the development of relations with countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, founded on trust, credibility and mutual respect, and strengthened through practical cooperation that delivers tangible results.

Her Excellency said that the two regions are meeting at a time when their partnerships matter more than ever, as supply chains are being reshaped and new trade routes are emerging. She highlighted four key areas for stronger cooperation: trade and investment, climate action, digital transformation and people-to-people connections.

She added: "Partnerships are not built through a single visit; they are strengthened through repeated visits, continuous follow-up and tangible results. Oceans may separate our regions, but our ambitions are shared. The UAE stands fully ready to open new horizons with you and work together to shape the future we all aspire to."

World Governments Summit: cooperation in shaping the future

In a keynote address during the Dialogue, Mohamed Yousuf Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organization, explored the major questions about the future raised by the rapid development of artificial intelligence and its implications for work, the economy, society and governments. He emphasised the need to accelerate progress to keep pace with, and anticipate, future changes, including technological, demographic and environmental challenges.

Al Sharhan discussed the World Governments Summit ' s role in bringing together leaders from different sectors in a unified effort to address questions about the future, particularly the role of governments in anticipating change, strengthening readiness and building institutions capable of rapid adaptation, experimentation, learning and effective decision-making. He noted that the Summit embraces a vision of government that empowers people, equips them with skills and expertise, develops solutions to overcome challenges and strengthens collaboration across sectors. He stressed that, in an interconnected world, the ability to cooperate becomes a key enabler of government, and that the Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean embodies this vision.

World Governments Summit Luis Abinader delivering a sppech during the event

Presidential dialogue explores the new geography of opportunity

As part of the programme, His Excellency Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and His Excellency José Raúl Mulino, President of the Republic of Panama, participated in a presidential dialogue entitled " Governments and the New Geography of Opportunity " . The discussion explored the role of technology, trade and investment in opening new economic corridors and strengthening the region ' s competitiveness.

During the session, His Excellency Luis Abinader discussed investment and growth in the Dominican Republic's tourism sector, saying: "We expect to welcome more than 12 million visitors, and there is still considerable room for further growth. We have expanded significantly in cruise tourism and intend to open a sixth cruise pier in Samaná. We are also developing sports tourism in Punta Cana."

His Excellency José Raúl Mulino highlighted Panama's progress in attracting investment and strengthening regional ties. He said: "Panama has decades of experience in free zones and is now launching an expansion project worth approximately US$400 million. We are also moving forward with airport concessions to support tourism development in the Farallón beach area in central Panama."

The future of tourism and culture

A panel discussion entitled " The Role of Governments in Shaping the Future of New Tourism Destinations " explored how governments can bring together connectivity, innovation and natural assets to create competitive tourism destinations and experiences. Participants included the Honourable Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands; Her Excellency Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism; His Excellency Harris Whitbeck, Director-General of the Guatemalan Tourism Institute; and Elena Martínez, Co-Founder of SOS Biotech.

In a session entitled " Can Culture Become a Nation ' s Most Important Export? " , Garfield Kerr, CEO of speciality coffee company Mokha 1450, explored how linking a national crop such as coffee to a distinctive cultural identity can create new global economic opportunities.

Proactive government

A session entitled " Government Proactivity in Responding to Emergencies " examined the role of foresight, technology and partnerships in helping governments prepare for emergencies and strengthen readiness. Speakers included Simon de Montfort Walker, Executive Vice President of Industry Applications at Oracle, and Dr Saleh Fares Al Ali, former President of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

In a session entitled " Can Champions Win Twice? " , former American football player Frank Renaud; former baseball players Julian Infante and José Nicolás; former professional basketball player Gary Forbes; and New York Rise player Nicole Mendes explored the role of governments in enabling accomplished athletes to take on new roles and build future opportunities in other fields.

In a session entitled " The Next National Advantage: Rapid Learning " , global investor and entrepreneur Dr Faustino shared his vision for the role of governments in developing lifelong learning and turning it into a national advantage that strengthens the future readiness of individuals and institutions.

Zero bureaucracy

His Excellency Hisham Amiri, Deputy Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, outlined the UAE ' s experience in eliminating bureaucracy during a discussion entitled " What a Zero-Bureaucracy Government Looks Like " .

Dev Torakhia, Founder of AI Tech, and Lasha Tabidze, Chief Operating Officer of VEON, discussed the significant potential and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, and how to harness them to shape the future, in a session on AI ' s role in creating future opportunities.

World Governments Summit Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and the President of the Dominican Republic attending the event

In a session entitled " When Governments Speak " , Edgar Rodríguez, Head of Public Policy for Latin America at TikTok; Ahmad Fayed, Co-Founder of Dose of Society; journalist and content creator Jeannette Reyes; and Fernanda Ramos, content creator at BioPlus, discussed how storytelling and trusted voices can strengthen communication between governments and people and encourage community participation in shaping the future.

New economic horizons

A session entitled " AI, Investment and New Economic Horizons " explored how artificial intelligence, connectivity and investment are shaping the future of the economy. Speakers included the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; His Excellency José Ramón Icaza, Minister for Canal Affairs of the Republic of Panama; His Excellency Senator Jonathan Reid, Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology of Barbados; Her Excellency Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States; Sufyan Al Issa, Global Head of Business Development and Client Relationship Management at the International Finance Corporation; Juan Sabater, Partner and Co-President of Valor Equity Partners; Alonso Aznar, Founder and CEO of Zaria Capital; and René Grullón Finet, CEO of Grupo Popular.

A session entitled " 10 Trends Redefining the Governments of the Future " explored the major shifts set to reshape government leadership, services and opportunities over the next decade. Speakers included Juan José Daboub, Chairman of the HUGE Business and Investment Council; Jason Marczak, Vice President and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council ' s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center; and Dr Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom.

The future of aviation

A session entitled " The Future of Aviation " explored the future relationship between governments and airlines, examining how they can develop frameworks for cooperation and harness technology, infrastructure and investment to shape aviation ' s future and strengthen economic competitiveness. Speakers included Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group; Juan José Salmón, CEO of Lima Airport Partners; and Arturo Barreira, CEO of Airbus in Latin America.

Her Excellency María José Pinto, Acting President of the Republic of Ecuador, and the Honourable Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, participated in a session entitled "The Transformation of National Wealth". They discussed how governments can turn natural resources into diversified economic wealth and build higher-value industries to ensure prosperity for future generations.

The economy and communities

In a session entitled " What Does the Economy Mean for Communities? " , internationally renowned Emmy Award-winning artist Aloe Blacc discussed ways governments can translate economic growth into opportunities that improve communities ' quality of life.

In a dialogue entitled " More Than Just an Island " , the Honourable Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, and the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, discussed how island states can build on their potential to strengthen resilience, create economic opportunities and increase their global impact.

In a session entitled "The Future of Governments", His Excellency José Ignacio Paliza, Minister of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, discussed how national ambition, institutional integration and public-private cooperation can translate a future vision into measurable action.

A session entitled " How Technology Brings Islands Closer " explored the impact of emerging aviation and maritime technologies on connecting islands with the world and improving access to services, markets and economic opportunities. Adam Triolo, Vice President of Commercial Business Development at REGENT, spoke during the session.

World Governments Summit Noura Al Kaabi delivering her speech during the event

Regional cooperation

A dialogue entitled " Regional Cooperation and the Communities of Tomorrow " explored the role of partnerships, innovation and human potential in shaping the future of communities. Participants included His Excellency Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda; His Excellency Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Can Cotterdom, President for Latin America and Canada at Philip Morris International; Sami Al Mufleh, CEO and Founder of Hills Advertising; Murad Osmann, Founder of FollowMeTo; Mikkel Thomassen Olesen, Founder and CEO of Runway Sports Group; and Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of Exactly Consulting and Services.

A session entitled " New Investment Frontiers and Government Readiness " examined how governments can anticipate capital flows, attract investment and position their economies for growth. Participants included Jorge Subero, CEO of Cap Cana; Juan Carlos Sadala, Chief Planning and Projects Officer at DP World; Tim Kingston, Chairman and Head of Investment Banking for Latin America at Goldman Sachs; and Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Latin America and the Caribbean at Visa.

In a session entitled "Rethinking Government: Sustaining Reform", His Excellency Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, shared his perspectives on sustaining government reform across successive administrations and governments.

The future of the Global South

The dialogue sessions concluded with " New Bridges, New Influence: The Future of the Next Global South " , featuring Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; His Excellency Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic; and His Excellency Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda. The discussion explored the potential of Global South countries and their influence on the future of international relations and trade.

UN Tourism explores the role of air connectivity in strengthening competitiveness

As part of the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean, a high-level UN Tourism dialogue entitled " Air Connectivity in the Americas: A Key to Competitiveness and Regional Integration " explored how aviation policies and incentives can improve connectivity between markets and strengthen tourism competitiveness.

Five Majlis discussions explore government innovation and economic priorities

Five Majlis discussions, inspired by Emirati traditions of dialogue, addressed key topics including government innovation; global connectivity and economic competitiveness; talent, skills and the future workforce; national resources and future prosperity; and artificial intelligence and future horizons.

The discussions explored how international government experiences can inform improvements in services and institutional readiness; how transport, trade and digital connectivity can strengthen economic competitiveness; how to build the human capabilities needed for emerging industries; how to harness strategic resources for sustainable prosperity; and how to develop national AI capabilities and promote innovation founded on trust and accountability.

The Majlis moderators included Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; Tim Kingston, Chairman and Head of Investment Banking for Latin America at Goldman Sachs; Steven Bertoni of Forbes; Athan Stephanopoulos, Senior Adviser at Antenna Group; and Jason Marczak, Vice President and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

The 2025 World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean brought together representatives from 22 countries, 29 speakers, and 59 companies and institutions. It also saw the World Governments Summit Organization and the Government of the Dominican Republic sign a memorandum of understanding to develop joint initiatives and establish a sustainable platform for cooperation between the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean.