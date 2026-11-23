A group of countries from Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific has challenged the proposed COP31 agreement, demanding explicit action on fossil fuels and stronger climate finance. With the summit due to close on Friday, tensions are rising as activists warn the talks are headed for failure, and negotiators search for a deal that nearly 200 governments can accept.

Countries that do not usually negotiate together stood side by side during a press conference in Antalya on Friday, with a message for the COP31 Presidency: the agreement on the table is not good enough.

Led by France and Panama, ministers and representatives from across the world including Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Spain, Sweden and Vanuatu, joined forces to demand stronger climate action.

"We cannot [tell] the world we are now getting to 1.5 [degrees of warming] and then do business as if nothing was happening," said France's Minister for Ecological Transition, Monique Barbut.

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For many people, she underscored; the climate crisis is not a "North" or "South" issue, but a question of survival.

Panama's Environment Minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, who made headlines earlier this week when he announced that his country would formally object to any COP31 agreement failing to include fossil fuels language, was equally direct.

Decisions at UN climate summits are generally adopted by consensus, meaning that even a single country's formal objection can prevent an agreement. Panama's warning could therefore delay or derail adoption of the final COP31 deal as the clock winds down.

"It is not acceptable to have a COP or a cover document that does not even mention fossil fuels, and we simply will not put up with it," he said.

© UN Climate Change/Kiara Worth Delegates negotiate at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. The countries outlined six priorities they wanted to see reflected in the COP31 agreement:

Science: Ensure that climate decisions are firmly grounded in scientific evidence.

Ensure that climate decisions are firmly grounded in scientific evidence. Fossil fuels: Explicitly recognize the need for a clear and orderly transition away from fossil fuels.

Explicitly recognize the need for a clear and orderly transition away from fossil fuels. Climate finance: Require those most responsible for emissions to contribute fairly to financing climate action.

Require those most responsible for emissions to contribute fairly to financing climate action. Clean electrification: Accelerate the shift towards electricity generated from renewable, clean energy sources.

Accelerate the shift towards electricity generated from renewable, clean energy sources. Methane: Speed up reductions in methane emissions, one of the quickest ways to slow global warming.

Speed up reductions in methane emissions, one of the quickest ways to slow global warming. International cooperation: Strengthen coordination between the three Rio Conventions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification.

"You pollute; you pay. It's actually rather simple. You cause the problem, you must help to fix it," Mr. Navarro said.

Ms. Barbut also pointed to another contradiction that has been on the minds of many since the second draft was published: while fossil fuels are absent from the draft, several paragraphs promote carbon capture technologies.

"So what does it mean? It means we don't recognize what is the problem," she argued.

Rosa Castañeda / 10 Billion Solutions The COP31 mascot lies dismantled backstage at the UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, as negotiations over a final agreement continue on the summit's scheduled closing day. 'Worst COP ever?'

By Friday afternoon, the COP31 Presidency had not published a new version of the proposed Antalya Accord, leaving delegations still working from Thursday's draft.

The patience of the activists today was wearing thin. Armed with black signs that spelled "shame", a huge group of civil society organization representatives stood behind the speakers of the final press conference of the Climate Action Network (CAN).

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The global coalition of environmental organizations rejected the proposed agreements and urged developing countries to do the same.

"There is nothing on the table that protects people or addresses the priorities of the Global South," said CAN International Executive Director Tasneem Essop.

Campaigners accused wealthy countries of blocking progress on finance, emissions reductions and a mechanism to support workers and communities affected by the shift to cleaner economies.

Mohamed Adow, founder of Power Shift Africa, was even more direct.

"The COP Presidents want to tell us this has been a great COP. Well, I can tell you without any doubt that this has been the worst COP ever."

He accused developed countries of demanding greater ambition while withholding the support needed to deliver it.