Strengthening Africa's local manufacturing capacity is central to advancing the continent's health security and sovereignty.

The work of Dr. Ikrama Hassan, an Africa CDC Kofi Annan Fellow graduate and Chief Medical Director of the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, Nigeria, reflects this commitment. What began as a Leadership Challenge Project under the Kofi Annan Fellowship has contributed to advancing efforts towards local vaccine research, pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing capacity in Nigeria.

During a recent visit to the Centre for Vaccine Research and Development, Nigeria's Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, expressed support for the centre's work and reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening local vaccine discovery, research infrastructure and human capacity development.

This is African leadership in action, translating ideas into initiatives that strengthen local capacity and drive homegrown solutions to Africa's health challenges.

Read more: https://thesun.ng/nigeria-moves-to-end-dependence-on-foreign-vaccine-research-says-health-minister/