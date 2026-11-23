Drone attacks struck Khartoum and Omdurman early on Sunday, killing five children and injuring at least 10 people, damaging homes and a United Nations building.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that residents across the capital woke to successive explosions at dawn. Air defences reportedly intercepted drones targeting Khartoum International Airport, while videos circulated by residents appeared to show a drone flying over Arkaweet neighbourhood.

In Jabal Awliya, south of Khartoum, a drone struck a family home in the El Assal area at about 5:15 am, killing a 10-year-old child. Local sources said the child was inside the bathroom when the explosion shook the surrounding area.

Police in Jabal Awliya said officers initially received reports that a child was trapped beneath the rubble. They later recovered the body and transferred it to the police station to complete the necessary procedures.

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'Four children killed in Omdurman'

In Omdurman's El Thawra neighbourhood, a drone believed to belong to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) crashed into a house in Block 95 at dawn, killing four children from a displaced family originally from En Nuhoud in West Kordofan.

An eyewitness told Radio Dabanga that the family had fled fighting in western Sudan in search of safety. The children were aged between seven and 18. Three were secondary school students, while the youngest was a seven-year-old girl.

The impact brought parts of the house down on the children. Residents recovered their bodies from beneath the rubble before transferring them to the morgue. The deaths devastated a family that had already been displaced by the war.

In Arkaweet, resident Mohammed Abdelahman told Radio Dabanga that people in Block 68 were jolted awake by loud explosions between 3 am and 4 am. A projectile struck his family's home, damaging the building and property but causing no casualties.

Abdelahman said the explosion sent the family into panic. He warned that the fighting was increasingly threatening residential areas and civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools and markets, spreading fear among women, children, older people and the sick.

Another drone crashed into a house in the eastern villages area at dawn on Sunday. No casualties were reported. Security services and an explosives team began removing the wreckage and projectile.

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UN building damaged in Khartoum

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Denise Brown said drones struck Khartoum early on Sunday, damaging a UN building while international organisation staff were present.

She said the attack took place in a civilian neighbourhood and stressed that civilians, humanitarian workers and humanitarian facilities must not be targeted.

"Under international humanitarian law, humanitarian personnel and assets are protected. Drone strikes in the country, wherever they are, cause civilian deaths and untold suffering," Brown said.

She added that UN staff were working across Sudan to help people wherever they were, describing the risks posed by the attacks as unacceptable.

The strikes came two days after drone attacks hit the El Mazad area of Nyala, South Darfur, on Thursday, 19 November, close to the headquarters of humanitarian organisations. National and international aid workers were present in the area, Brown said.

"Our only goal is to save lives," she added.

Displaced men wounded in Central Darfur shooting

Separately, two displaced young men were shot and wounded by unidentified gunmen in Ammar village, west of Garsila in Central Darfur, last week.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that one man was shot in the thigh and the other in the hands. Both were taken to Garsila Hospital, where they had remained for five days at the time of the report.

Large parts of Darfur continue to face persistent insecurity, with authorities struggling to contain attacks and protect civilians.