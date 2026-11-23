analysis

South Africa's child support grant provides financial support to more than 13 million children in low-income households. It has become an essential part of the country's social safety net, helping families meet basic needs and invest in their children's health and education.

The grant ends in the month of their 18th birthday, when they are no longer legally children.

However, for many young South Africans, turning 18 brings little immediate financial independence, especially when faced with a labour market with exceptionally high youth unemployment. More than half of young people 15-24 who are actively looking for work cannot find a job. When the grant support is withdrawn, young people may have no reliable way to replace it with earnings. They may still be at school, trying to secure a place at university or college, or preparing to enter a labour market in which opportunities are scarce.

Losing R580 (US$35) a month can be a financial shock for households already struggling to make ends meet.

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Considerable research has examined the benefits of receiving cash transfers. A recent review of the literature found strong positive average effects on a range of indicators, including school enrolment, food security, mental health, and child height-for-age. But surprisingly little attention has been paid to what happens when this support is withdrawn.

Our team of development economists from Stellenbosch University set out to address this in a recently published paper, examining what happens to mental health when young people lose access to child support grants. Theory suggests that it should have an impact on mental health, especially if it occurs during an important and often stressful life transition.

We found that teenagers experienced a substantial deterioration in mental health when they aged out of the grant. Based on these findings, we argue that the design of social support must consider exits more carefully. If support ends abruptly and traumatically, some of its gains may be at risk.

The impact

Our study followed almost 8,000 adolescents and young adults using data from South Africa's National Income Dynamics Study, covering 2010 to 2017. By comparing young people before and after the eligibility cutoff and examining changes over time, we could distinguish the effects of losing the grant from the broader challenges of growing older.

We compared young adults a few months (less than a year) before their 18th birthday to young adults a few months (less than a year) after their 18th birthday. This window is selected to minimise the statistical error in the model.

Depressive symptoms were measured using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies 10-item self-report Depression Scale. It is a measure designed to assess symptoms of depression, with scores indicating the severity of depressive symptoms. It includes being bothered by things that don't usually bother you, trouble keeping your mind on things you were doing, feeling depressed, not feeling hopeful about the future, feeling fearful, and struggling to "get going".

We found a substantial increase in depressive symptoms when young people aged out of the grant. The deterioration was particularly pronounced immediately around the age threshold.

One reason for the increase in depressive symptoms was that just after losing the grant, young people were more likely to be looking for work compared with young people who were only a few months younger and who were still receiving the grant. This points towards the fact that these young people were experiencing pressure to find work, possibly to compensate for the loss of the grant.

The effects appeared particularly pronounced among young people in poorer urban households and those with limited alternative income sources. As expected, losing support is especially difficult when households have few financial resources to fall back on.

One interesting finding was that young people were more likely to look for work after losing the grant. At first glance, this might seem positive. After all, finding employment is an important step towards financial independence. But the interpretation is less straightforward in a country where jobs are exceptionally difficult to find. Among young people aged 15-34 about one in 10 are classified as discouraged workers, meaning that they are no longer actively looking for work, despite not having a job, and not being enrolled for further training or a qualification.

Increased job searching may reflect financial pressure rather than improved opportunities. Young people may feel compelled to look for work before completing their education or acquiring the skills they need.

Our study cannot establish that increased job searching explains the deterioration in mental health, but the findings are consistent with the possibility that young people respond to the loss of financial support by trying to replace it, often in difficult circumstances.

Is support being withdrawn too early?

The child support grant is designed to protect children from poverty and improve their prospects during their formative years. Yet the grant is withdrawn at an age when many are still economically dependent and face substantial barriers to completing their education and entering employment.

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Adolescence and early adulthood are particularly important periods for mental health, education and the development of skills. Difficulties experienced during this transition can have lasting consequences. Poor mental health can make it harder to study, search for work and sustain employment. This raises the possibility that withdrawing support too abruptly may undermine some of the investments made in children during their earlier years.

We are mindful that South Africa faces severe fiscal constraints, and any extension of the child support grant would need to be carefully costed and evaluated. One option would be to consider transitional support for particularly vulnerable young people who are still completing school or moving into further education, training or employment. Another would be to strengthen the links between social grants and programmes that help young people make these transitions.

There may also be scope for phasing out financial assistance more gradually, rather than withdrawing it abruptly at a fixed age.

Tsepang Khumalo, Postdoctoral Researcher, Global Health, Erasmus University Rotterdam

Marisa von Fintel, Associate Professor in Economics, Stellenbosch University

Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economics, Stellenbosch University