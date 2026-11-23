analysis

The super El Niño developing in the Pacific is expected to strengthen towards the end of 2026 and persist into early 2027. It's set to intensify dangerous heat and cause severe drought across parts of Africa. This is likely to mean more heat-related illness and deaths, worsening water shortages and greater disruption to electricity, food supplies and essential services.

These risks are not unique to Africa - El Niño affects weather patterns around the world. However, they could be particularly serious in parts of the continent where high exposure to extreme heat coincides with limited access to reliable water, electricity, healthcare and other resources needed to cope.

Read more: Nigeria faces the world's highest projected death toll from super El Niño heat: what could save lives

The super El Niño is also unfolding in a climate system already warmed by decades of greenhouse gas emissions. Across Africa, its effects will vary by region, and the danger is not simply that people will feel hotter. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion, organ damage and death. It can also increase demands for ambulances and emergency department visits while disrupting the electricity, water and transport systems that communities rely on.

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Air temperature alone does not determine how dangerous heat will be. Heat stress occurs when the combined effects of temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight make it difficult for the body to cool itself.

Read more: Heatwaves will be worst for rural parts of Africa - new model shows tens of millions face dangerous warming by 2100

High humidity, direct sunlight and still air make it harder for the body to cool itself. That raises the risk of heat illness and can worsen existing health conditions. Older people, infants, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable.

Poorly ventilated homes and limited access to electricity, fans or air conditioning can keep people dangerously hot even at night. Doctors may record an underlying illness as the cause of death, missing the role of extreme heat. Where health surveillance and death registration are weak, more cases can go uncounted. Heat can cause a public health crisis without leaving the visible damage of a flood, cyclone or wildfire.

I'm a hydroclimate and health scientist who researches heatwaves and was part of a teamstudying heat stress and human exposure across Africa. We used a multi-model ensemble of bias-corrected climate projections to assess the societal impact of future heatwaves and heat stress, and their effects on urban populations. The study found that more than 60% of urban populations in west and central Africa could experience strong or extreme heat stress by the end of the century.

We also conducted a continent-wide study of African heat stress, in which we examined heat stress conditions between 1974 and 2023. We found that very strong and extreme heat stress had become more frequent, more persistent and more geographically widespread. The sharpest increases occurred in the Sahel.

Read more: Heat with no end: climate model sets out an unbearable future for parts of Africa

To measure these changes, we calculated the proportion of hours during the three hottest months of each year in which people experienced strong and extreme heat stress. Across most African countries, this proportion increased by 2 to 25 percentage points over 50 years. This means that people in many parts of Africa are now spending a greater proportion of the hottest season hours under conditions that place considerable strain on the body.

Based on my research, I believe that the changes in temperature and rainfall caused by the super El Niño could intensify existing environmental and public-health pressures and expose millions of people to dangerous heat stress. It will make already difficult conditions much worse, particularly in communities with limited access to safe drinking water, reliable electricity, air conditioning or other forms of cooling and healthcare facilities. The additional heat associated with this super El Niño could push some communities beyond their ability to cope.

What our research reveals about Africa's heat exposure

The projections from our research provide an alarming indication of the potential toll.

Our study of heatwaves and urban populations across nine African regions found that west and central Africa are projected to experience some of the highest levels of heat stress. By the end of the century, more than 60% of urban populations in these regions could be exposed to strong or extreme heat stress.

As cities grow, extreme heat will hit hardest in crowded neighbourhoods with little shade and few places to cool down. City planners can add shade and create cool public spaces, while clinics prepare to treat more people for heat-related illness.

Read more: Climate change has doubled the world's heatwaves: how Africa is affected

Our continent-wide study of African heat stress found that very strong and extreme heat stress became more frequent, persistent and widespread between 1974 and 2023. In some locations, episodes of extreme heat stress lasting three to five days and six to eight days doubled over this time. We found that heat stress lasted several hours a day, putting people under heat strain for prolonged periods.

These historical findings are important for understanding the conditions into which the current El Niño is developing. They do not, however, directly predict the number of deaths that will occur during this particular event.

What governments need to do now

Unlike an earthquake, El Niño can be monitored months in advance. African governments still have time to prepare, but the window for effective action is narrowing.

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Based on our research, we recommend these urgent steps:

Meteorological agencies and health ministries should issue joint heat-health warnings. Alerts should explain who is most vulnerable, what symptoms require urgent attention and where people can find help.

Hospitals and clinics need heat-response plans. This includes reliable water, backup electricity, shaded waiting areas, adequate ventilation and supplies for treating dehydration and heat illness.

School and outdoor working hours should be adjusted when severe heat is forecast. Schools, community halls and places of worship could serve as temporary cooling spaces if they have water, ventilation and reliable electricity.

Read more: El Niño 2026-27 as a polycrisis: What happens when health and energy systems fail simultaneously?

Governments should therefore combine public-health advice with practical support, including access to drinking water, shaded rest areas and protections for people who work outdoors.

Governments must also improve the recording of heat-related illnesses and deaths. Better health surveillance and death registration would help identify the true burden of extreme heat and allow authorities to target interventions more effectively.

Most importantly, climate warnings must trigger practical action and funding before conditions become catastrophic. With the right preparations, many heat-related illnesses and deaths could be prevented.

Oluwafemi E. Adeyeri, Research Fellow, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University