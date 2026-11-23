The DA proposes sharing 137 hung municipalities with the ANC and IFP, while ActionSA rejects the party's separate confidence-and-supply offer for Gauteng's metros.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed a nationwide coalition framework that would see the African National Congress (ANC) lead 93 hung municipalities, while the DA would take 24 mayoralties and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) 20, as it seeks to secure a broader cooperation agreement with the ANC.

The proposal, which the DA has called its "stability framework", was submitted in writing to the ANC on Friday, 20 November, after a negotiating meeting between the two parties.

It was published by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on Sunday. The letter, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, was signed by DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen.

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The DA said it had not yet received a response.

The framework proposes extending cooperation between the parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) to local government, with the aim of establishing stable administrations in municipalities where no party secured an outright majority.

It also comes as negotiations in Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities remain unresolved, with ActionSA rejecting a separate DA proposal that would have seen it support DA mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without participating in those administrations.

Under the national proposal, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the...