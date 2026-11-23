A four-party coalition of the ANC, ActionSA, MK and the EFF will govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Herman Mashaba is likely to be inaugurated as Johannesburg mayor this week, marking the headline prize of the metro coalition negotiations.

A so-called quad of parties - the ANC, ActionSA, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and the EFF - will form the core of metro governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. This will usher in anti-migrant and populist governments in the metros. Other than Mashaba's leadership, it could also leave the status quo government in Johannesburg in place. The ANC wants to retain the finance portfolio -- to be held by a deputy mayor -- as well as the infrastructure role.

The city is beset by three concurrent crises: water, electricity and waste management. Level 2 water restrictions were imposed at the weekend. A status quo arrangement won't quickly stem these crises.

In addition, Daily Maverick has learnt that MK has offered the ANC a sweet deal to co-govern eThekwini in return for support for it to govern the province. MK won the most votes there in 2024, but the ANC, DA and the IFP formed a government with the National Freedom Party, which has a single seat. The ANC's task team convenor in KZN, Mike Mabuyakhulu, has been sidelined from...