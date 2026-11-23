As Ekurhuleni prepares for a new administration, manufacturers in Wadeville are calling for stable government and investment in infrastructure, warning that years of deteriorating municipal services have contributed to an estimated R2.5bn in lost or delayed investment.

As political parties negotiate who will govern Ekurhuleni, manufacturers in one of South Africa's largest industrial hubs say they are not concerned about which party takes control -- all they want is an administration capable of restoring basic services and attracting investment.

Wadeville, home to major manufacturers including Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, Adcock Ingram, Macsteel, Scaw Metals, Ardagh Glass Packaging -- formerly Consol Glass -- and Mpact Plastics, supports an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 workers.

The Wadeville Action Group (WAG), representing about 120 businesses, estimates that deteriorating infrastructure has contributed to as much as R2.5-billion in lost or delayed investment, with empty factories, companies relocating, scaling back operations or leaving the industrial area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni has experienced repeated changes in political leadership since the 2021 municipal elections.

DA mayor Tania Campbell led a multiparty administration until March 2023, apart from a brief interruption in 2022. She was succeeded by Sivuyile Ngodwana of the African Independent Congress, whose administration was supported by the ANC and EFF. Ngodwana was removed in March 2024 and replaced by ANC mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza in April 2024. His administration subsequently underwent further coalition changes.

Businesses want stability

WAG vice-chairperson Anthony Katakuzinos said businesses were not interested...