Five years after Anele Tembe's fatal fall from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel, the inquest had brought renewed hope that the events that led to the tragic incident would be revealed. Instead, conflicting witness accounts, previously recorded domestic violence incidents and inconclusive forensic evidence have only raised further questions about what happened inside Room 1004 on 11 April 2021 -- and whether the investigation will uncover in full the circumstances surrounding her death.

A recap Anele Tembe, 22, fell to her death from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021.

Bloodstains were found on a champagne bottle, towels, bedding and a bathroom wall. The hotel room was in disarray.

Toxicology revealed alcohol slightly above the legal limit, cocaine, antidepressants and mood-stabilising medication.

A pathologist testified that her level of intoxication would not necessarily have prevented her from climbing over the balcony.

Witness 9 placed late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes at the balcony immediately after Tembe's fall.

DNA testing could neither include nor exclude AKA as a contributor to bloodstains found on the room's bedding and gown.

Since proceedings began in September 2026, the inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe has examined her relationship with late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, evidence recovered from their hotel room and the circumstances surrounding her fall from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on 11 April 2021.

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Among the most significant revelations during the inquest was evidence of alleged domestic violence. Police records reflected three incidents at the Randburg police station, while the lawyer representing Tembe's family said the broader police docket contained five alleged incidents at different locations.

Then on Thursday, 19 November 2026,...