Durban Gateway Terminal delays continue to make headlines, but let's turn the spotlight to another key link in the logistics chain - rail - and ask whether Transnet's public-private model can deliver the revival it promises.

Sometimes the things that should be simplest are the most complicated. Moving goods from A to B is a great example, as the saga of Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) reminds us.

International Container Terminal Services Inc (Ictsi), the Philippines-based company that acquired a 49% stake in DGT from Transnet, has been operating the terminal since the beginning of this year, and is in the spotlight due to a recent slowdown in cargo flows.

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"At the heart of the matter has been the poor and unsafe condition of equipment at the facility, owing to years of underinvestment and inadequate maintenance," DGT wrote in a statement last week.

Transnet begs to differ.

In a Saturday statement, the state logistics arm highlighted improvements in ship turnaround time in 2025:

"Ictsi also assumed management of Pier 2 after a significant Transnet-funded equipment-renewal programme... The broader equipment investment at Pier 2 over the preceding 18 months amounted to...