The arrest of Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel has reverberated far beyond Harare, sending shock waves through Malawi, where the controversial televangelist commands a sizeable following and remains a familiar figure in religious and social circles.

Worshippers gathered at Harare's Hippodrome for a Sunday service watched in disbelief as armed police officers entered the auditorium, interrupted proceedings and escorted the founder of Spirit Embassy from the church in handcuffs.

According to a witness quoted by Zimbabwean news outlet ZimLive, around ten armed officers carrying AK-style rifles took part in the operation.

The dramatic arrest quickly became a dominant topic of discussion across Malawian social media platforms, where users debated the allegations and Angel's long and often controversial public career.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi later confirmed the arrest in a statement carried by the state-owned Herald newspaper.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel this afternoon on indecent assault and sodomy allegations," Nyathi said, adding that further details would be released in due course.

Born Uebert Mudzanire, Angel has built one of southern Africa's most recognisable religious brands.

In March 2021, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large for Europe and the Americas, extending his influence beyond the pulpit and into diplomacy.

His church, Spirit Embassy, also known as GoodNews Church, attracts followers across the region.

Angel's rise began modestly in 1996 with a small fellowship group that met in his home before evolving into a fully fledged church and, eventually, an international ministry.

Central to his message has been the so-called prosperity gospel, a theology that links faith with financial success.

Angel has long argued that believers can achieve wealth and material prosperity, a theme reflected in his books, conferences, training institutions and online faith-based products.

That message has also helped finance a lifestyle that has drawn both admiration and criticism.

Angel is known for displaying luxury cars, private jets and high-end properties, projecting an image of success that supporters view as evidence of divine blessing and critics see as a symbol of excess.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest allegations add to a series of controversies that have followed him over the years.

In 2014, a former church member accused him of involvement in money laundering and fraud.

He has also previously faced allegations of sexual misconduct from a female congregant, claims that further fuelled debate about his ministry and personal conduct.

For many Malawians, the arrest marks a dramatic fall for a preacher who has spent decades cultivating an image of influence, prosperity and spiritual authority.

Whether the latest allegations lead to formal charges and convictions now rests with Zimbabwe's criminal justice system, but the repercussions are already being felt far beyond the country's borders.