Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire plans to raise 62.74 billion CFA francs ($105 million) through a public share offering ahead of its listing on the West African regional stock exchange, BRVM. The bank announced on November 20, 2026, that subscriptions will open on November 30 and close on December 4, with trading expected to begin in January 2027. The transaction involves the sale of 8.16 million existing shares, representing 20% of the bank's capital, as the Burkina Faso-based Coris Group expands its presence in regional financial markets.

The shares will be offered at 7,720 CFA francs each to individuals and institutional investors, while Coris Group employees can subscribe at 6,175 CFA francs, a discount of about 20%. The offering values the bank at approximately 315 billion CFA francs based on the public subscription price. Coris Holding, the bank's parent company, is selling the shares, meaning proceeds will go to the shareholder rather than directly into the bank's capital. The transaction received approval from the WAEMU Financial Markets Authority on November 11 under authorization OA/26-05.

The offering follows growth in Coris Bank Côte d'Ivoire's financial results. The lender reported net banking income of 55.8 billion CFA francs in 2025, an increase of 32.8% from the previous year. Net profit rose 45.4% to 24.5 billion CFA francs, while total assets reached approximately 1.32 trillion CFA francs. The bank reported a return on equity of 21.1%, reflecting earnings generated relative to shareholder capital. It ranked ninth among banks operating in Côte d'Ivoire by total assets at the end of 2025.

Coris Group is also preparing a listing for its subsidiary in Benin, with reports indicating a planned offering worth approximately 19 billion CFA francs. Combined, the 2 transactions could involve about 81.7 billion CFA francs in share sales. Coris Bank International Benin reported assets of 850.32 billion CFA francs in 2025, net banking income of 20.5 billion CFA francs and profit exceeding 8 billion CFA francs. The timing and terms of the Benin transaction have not been finalized.

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The proposed listings would increase the number of Coris Group banks traded on the BRVM to 3. Coris Bank International Burkina Faso has been listed since December 2016. Founded by Burkinabe businessman Idrissa Nassa, Coris Group operates across West and Central Africa. The Côte d'Ivoire offering will be managed by Coris Bourse, with investors required to hold securities accounts through participating brokers.

Key Takeaways

Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire's planned 62.74 billion CFA franc offering could expand investment opportunities in the BRVM's banking sector and provide a test of demand for financial institutions operating in Francophone West Africa. The sale of 20% of the bank's capital would allow individual and institutional investors to become shareholders in a lender that reported 24.5 billion CFA francs in profit during 2025. At the public offering price of 7,720 CFA francs per share, the bank's implied valuation is approximately 315 billion CFA francs, representing about 12.9 times its 2025 earnings. This provides a measure for comparing its valuation with other banks listed on the BRVM, although differences in profitability, asset quality, growth and dividend policies must also be considered. The transaction involves existing shares sold by Coris Holding rather than newly issued shares, meaning it will not increase the bank's capital or provide funds for additional lending. Instead, it will expand ownership beyond the parent group and create a market for trading the shares. The planned Benin listing could bring the group's number of listed subsidiaries to 3, following the Burkina Faso bank's market debut in 2016. For BRVM investors, the transactions could increase the number of banking stocks available and provide exposure to financial institutions operating in different WAEMU economies. However, a listing does not guarantee trading liquidity or investment returns. Investors will need to assess the offering price, financial statements, loan portfolio quality, dividend policy and market conditions. The next indicators will be subscription demand, final allocations, the January 2027 trading debut and progress on the proposed Benin offering.