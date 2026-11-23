Australian pilot Timothy Clark was killed in 2025 when the small aircraft he flew from South Africa to Brazil crashed in a sugarcane field there. Authorities found more than 200kg of cocaine at the scene. This has led to a sprawling investigation that now ties this country to a global cartel and a crackdown by Australia and Brazil.

On 13 September 2025, Australian pilot Timothy Clark boarded a small aircraft in South Africa.

More than 26 hours later, parts of the aircraft lay crumpled in a sugarcane field in Coruripe, a city in Alagoas, Brazil.

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Clark was dead - apparently killed on impact.

Aside from aircraft parts at the scene, authorities also found a consignment of 202kg of cocaine, branded with a counterfeit SpaceX logo.

Cocaine planes

The consignment became the crux of a reverberating transnational investigation that culminated in Brazilian police, along with Australian counterparts, last week discovering more than 600kg of cocaine in the South American country and carrying out a series of arrests there.

Australia was involved in the crackdown because aside from Clark being killed in Brazil, he was also linked to an investigation that led to the arrests in Perth a couple of years ago of two people, one with ties to South Africa.

Brazil's Federal Police announced some of these latest developments on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

That is the same day a local motorist was reportedly taken into custody in the Garies area in the Northern Cape after allegedly being found with more than 300kg of cocaine.

Netwerk24 detailed the...