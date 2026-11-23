A proposed R72 million redevelopment of a prime beachfront property on Durban's Golden Mile is expected to boost tourism, leisure and commercial activity along the city's popular promenade.

The redevelopment of 139 Lower Marine Parade will introduce new retail, commercial, entertainment and outdoor spaces facing the beach, creating a more active connection between the development, the promenade and the beachfront.

The project, together with the planned redevelopment of the adjoining 137 Lower Marine Parade property, forms part of the eThekwini Municipality's broader efforts to rejuvenate the Golden Mile through private investment while retaining ownership of strategic municipal land.

City Manager Musa Mbhele said the redevelopment shows how the municipality was leveraging its property portfolio to unlock private investment without giving up ownership of strategic land.

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"The Golden Mile is one of Durban's most valuable assets, and ageing buildings along the beachfront must work harder for residents, visitors and the local economy," Mbhele said.

The municipality has appointed Imvusa Trading 595 CC as the successful bidder following a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the long-term lease and redevelopment of the property.

The proposed development will replace the existing ageing structure with a modern, multi-level commercial and leisure facility incorporating retail outlets, entertainment areas and outdoor spaces oriented towards the beach and promenade.

The property has a long history as part of Durban's beachfront commercial landscape, having served generations of visitors. However, the existing structure now presents an opportunity for substantial reinvestment and modernisation.

Council resolved on 21 May 2021, to make the property available for redevelopment. Following the required municipal processes, it was re-advertised on 10 November 2023 through a competitive bidding process for a proposed 30-year lease.

The announcement of the successful bidder was delayed after an unsuccessful bidder lodged an appeal in terms of Section 49 of the eThekwini Municipality Supply Chain Management Policy.

The relevant Appeal Authority subsequently dismissed the appeal, upholding the outcome of the procurement process and allowing the city to proceed with the award.

The municipality is currently finalising lease negotiations with Imvusa Trading 595 CC.

However, the appointment of the successful bidder does not mean that construction will begin immediately.

Once the lease has been concluded, Mbhele said the project must still undergo several development and financial viability processes before construction can proceed.

These include detailed due diligence and market validation, securing sufficient pre-letting and tenant commitments, obtaining funding approval, completing the applicable Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA) and statutory planning processes, and securing building plan approval.

Mbhele said these processes are necessary to demonstrate the commercial viability of the development, with lenders and funding institutions generally requiring sufficient tenant commitments before releasing development finance.

"The procurement process, including the appeal, has run its full course and the outcome has been upheld. The steps that follow, from finalising the lease to securing tenants, funding and planning approvals, take time. The city will keep residents informed as each milestone is reached," Mbhele said.

The adjoining 137 Lower Marine Parade property is scheduled to begin construction in January 2027. The two developments are expected to contribute to the renewal of this section of the Golden Mile, providing additional spaces for shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure.

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The municipality said it will provide further updates as the project progresses, including details of the development programme, confirmed tenants, construction commencement and anticipated completion.

A changing beachfront

The redevelopment plans come as Durban's beachfront continues to attract significant visitor numbers.

The municipality recorded 12.7 million visits to the beachfront between January and October 2026, the second-highest January-to-October total since 2018.

The city believes that the proposed redevelopment of 139 Lower Marine Parade and the planned redevelopment of the adjoining property at 137 Lower Marine Parade, will help strengthen the beachfront's appeal as a destination for tourism, leisure and business.

Both projects form part of the city's broader programme to renew ageing beachfront properties through long-term private investment while retaining municipal ownership of the land.