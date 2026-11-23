President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, assured Nigerians of improvement in power supply across the country if elected for a second term, and called on the people of the state and the South-west to sustain their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting massively for him and other candidates of the party in the 2027 general election.

Tinubu gave the assurance during the APC presidential campaign rally for the South-west, held at the historic Mapo Hall, where he said his administration was doing everything possible to ensure improved electricity.

The president mocked the supporters of the Allied People's Movement (APM), the party under which Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, is pursuing his 2027 presidential ambition, saying the party's supporters have nowhere to go.

But in a swift reaction, the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) described the APC presidential campaign rally as a disgraceful flop and a loud signal to President Tinubu and the APC that he has also been rejected in his home South-west zone.

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Tinubu also revealed an agreement between the federal government and a Chinese firm to revive Leyland Motors, a former automobile manufacturing company that left Nigeria several years ago.

According to him, the proposed revival would help restore industrial activity, create jobs and renew hope for Nigerians, particularly young people.

"We have just signed an agreement with Yutong of China to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan," Tinubu said.

"We are reopening it to produce public transport and automobile assembly plants there."

The president said his administration would continue to attract industries to the country, adding that he was committed to improving electricity supply.

"We will continue to bring industries. You will see, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity. Joseph Tegbe (Minister of Power) is working really hard with his team," he said.

Tinubu urged Oyo residents and the South-west to remain with the APC, recalling their support for the party in the previous election.

"APC is our party. It's your party. Is it clear? You voted overwhelmingly for APC last time. You must stay the course," he said.

He said government policies aimed to secure a better future for Nigerians, particularly younger generations, adding that education and agriculture were imperative for national development.

"For the sake of progress, prosperity of our country, development for your children and our great-grandchildren, we must give them the right education and invest in agriculture," Tinubu said.

The president called for the observance of a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives in a boat mishap that occurred in Bayelsa State on Friday.

Tinubu also announced that Vice President Kashim Shettima would proceed to Bayelsa State after the campaign rally to commiserate with the bereaved families and the people of the state.

Tinubu Mocks Supporters of Makinde's APM, Says They Have Nowhere to Go

Tinubu also mocked Makinde's APM, saying that the party's supporters have nowhere to go.

However, he did not name the APM or Makinde.

"We heard there is a certain group/faction called the 'palemo' (pack up) group. Don't mind them; they are only waiting in vain; there is nowhere they are going," the president said.

The remark appeared to be a veiled reference to the APM, which has adopted Makinde as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election.

Makinde had promised to reset Nigeria if elected president in 2027.

Earlier, in separate goodwill messages, the governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on behalf of the 31 progressive governors, and the governors of Anambra and Osun states, urged Yoruba voters not to trade their votes.

Also, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said that splitting votes for different parties across different political offices in Oyo State would not benefit the party.

South-west Monarchs Hail Tinubu, Demand Constitutional Role by 2031

Meanwhile, traditional rulers across the South-west geopolitical zone have praised Tinubu's administration's interventions in infrastructure and security reforms while renewing calls for a defined constitutional role for royal fathers before 2031.

Speaking on behalf of South-west monarchs at a brief reception at Ibadan Airport shortly before the APC presidential campaign rally, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, said the president's three-and-a-half-year track record speaks for itself.

"If it had been possible for the President to contest as an independent candidate, you would get 95 per cent of the votes," Olubadan said, adding that other candidates running on the APC platform were largely benefiting from the president's goodwill.

"What he did is what is standing in for him. All other people that are contesting on the platform of APC are just riding on his back," he said.

According to Ladoja, the monarchs gathered not to present new local demands, noting that the president had already granted Ibadan's earlier request to create Ibadan State. Instead, the royal father attributed the zone's enthusiasm directly to the president's personal performance rather than party affiliation.

Oba Ladoja announced that traditional rulers from the region would formally present a charter of demands on January 17, centred on securing formal recognition in the 1999 Constitution.

"There is no role that has been assigned to the traditional rulers in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the monarch told the president.

"So, we want you to look at it carefully, so that by the time we are finishing in 2031, we will have said 'yes, our president has done it.' We are watching very, very carefully."

Oshiomhole Urges Oyo Residents to Reject Makinde's 'Reset Nigeria'

Speaking at the rally, former Edo State governor Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who attempted to address the crowd in Yoruba to connect with the people, urged them to reject what he described as Makinde's attempts to reset Nigeria.

Oshiomhole challenged Makinde to explain what he intended to change about the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, particularly in education, infrastructure, and economic development.

Tinubu is giving loans to poor students in tertiary institutions. Is that what Governor Makinde wants to reset?" Oshiomhole asked.

Oshiomhole, who repeatedly challenged Makinde's call for a reset, urged the governor to reconsider his position and align himself with the aspirations of the electorate ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The governor needs to reset his own mind before the election," Oshiomhole said.

Makinde: Poor Attendance Confirms South-west Has Rejected Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has described the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan as a disgraceful flop and a loud signal to President Tinubu and the APC that he has also been rejected in his home South-west zone.

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MDPCO said in a statement last night that it was not surprised that the people of Oyo State and, of course, the South-West largely shunned President Tinubu's re-election rally, given their reputation for political intelligence, sophistry and independent-mindedness to make informed choices despite the propaganda, deceit and lies of the APC.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the campaign, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, said in a statement that "The fact that the people of Oyo State who turned out in their millions to grace Seyi Makinde's May 14, 2026 presidential declaration on the platform of the APM, spurned President Tinubu's rally today, validates our position that Nigerians and particularly the South-west region prefer Makinde as a viable replacement for Tinubu to complete the remaining four years' tenure of the region in the current zoning arrangement."

MDCO stated that President Tinubu's veiled attack on the APM was an indication that Tinubu had "become jittery and unable to stand Makinde's towering acceptance, leading to the scanty attendance at the APC rally despite the huge financial resources deployed for mobilisation

"It was a pathetic sight as the deflated President Tinubu lost his bearings in the face of Engr. Makinde's intimidating popularity, to the extent that Mr. President resorted to insults, mudslinging, incoherencies, repetitions and bogus promises."

Ihediuwa further said that "Burdened by failure and rejection, President Tinubu could not articulate any meaningful message to the people of Oyo State but ironically accepted an empty score card by saying "I will not be able to speak much to you. I just want to greet you".

"Instead of presenting his stewardship in government, President Tinubu is making another list of fake promises, including the provision of electricity, the same promise he made three and a half years ago, apparently forgetting that he had asked Nigerians not to vote for him in 2027 if he fails to deliver," he added.