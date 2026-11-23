Riyadh, (SPA-SUNA) - The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks targeting the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, using drones, including the targeting of a building belonging to the United Nations. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian property and facilities.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry said in a statement: "The Kingdom categorically rejects these heinous attacks and stresses the need to respect international humanitarian law, uphold the obligation to protect civilians, civilian facilities and the premises of international organisations, ensure the safety of their personnel, and spare the brotherly Sudanese people further suffering."

The statement added: "The Kingdom reiterates its firm position calling for the preservation of Sudan's security, stability, unity and sovereignty, as well as its legitimate institutions. It also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery."