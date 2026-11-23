Thousands of people throughout the world are joining forces to support Malian business owner and TikTok influencer Rokiatou Doumbia, arbitrarily detained amid increasing authoritarian practices in the central Sahel region, Amnesty International said ahead of the launch of its 'Write for Rights' campaign.

Featured in the 25th edition of Amnesty's global letter-writing campaign, Rokiatou Doumbia is also an activist who used TikTok to create a space where her 175,000 followers could speak openly about daily hardships and rising food prices in Mali, earning her the nicknames 'Rose Poivron' ("Bell Pepper Rose") or 'Rose Vie Chère' ("High cost of living Rose").

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WRITE FOR RIGHTS CAMPAIGN

The 48-year-old influencer has two children.

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On 17 August 2026, she was convicted and sentenced to ten years' imprisonment for "discrediting the state" and "criminal conspiracy".

"In addition to publicly addressing the issues that affect many people in Mali, Rokiatou has long supported families in her community, creating an association to help women start small businesses and organizing food distributions. Rokiatou used social media to help her community. Now she is in detention for speaking out about the cost of living," said Khadidiatou Diaw, Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International.

"During our Write for Rights campaign, thousands of people will send Rokiatou messages of support and solidarity to remind her she is not alone and that her courage and engagement inspire many people."

Ten years' imprisonment for exercising her human rights

Rokiatou was arrested by police in Bamako, Mali's capital, on 13 March 2023, following her denunciation of the high cost of living in Mali in a video posted on her TikTok page and in a radio broadcast. In her TikTok video, she had also described the political transition in place as a "failure". She was initially charged with "incitement to revolt," and "disturbing the peace." On 29 March 2023, new charges of "discrediting the state" and "criminal conspiracy" were filed against her.

On 2 August 2023, she was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of one million francs CFA (1,500 euro) for "incitement to revolt and disturbing public order through the use of information and communication technologies".

In January 2024, the Bamako Appeals Court dismissed the initial charges against her, but she was kept in detention for the two additional charges.

On 17 August 2026 Rokiatou was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, including seven years to be served in prison and three years suspended, for "discrediting the state" and "criminal conspiracy".

Rokiatou Doumbia has been convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence all because she expressed her opinion.Khadidiatou Diaw, Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International

Worsening crackdown on dissent

Influencer and radio host Mohamed Youssouf Bathily, also known as Ras Bath, was also arrested in March 2023, on the same day as Rokiatou, and sentenced in August 2026 during the same trial to 10 years' imprisonment, including three years suspended. Ras Bath had hosted Rokiatou on his radio programme twice to discuss Mali's economic hardships, inflation, and shrinking civic space. During their trial, prosecutors alleged Rokiatou and Ras Bath were "in association" with each other.

"Rokiatou's situation reflects a wider crackdown in Mali, where authorities increasingly use arrests and criminal charges to silence critics," said Khadidiatou Diaw.

"While we call on the Malian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Rokiatou, Ras Bath and all those arbitrarily detained in the country simply for exercising their rights, we are counting on all our supporters around the world to show their solidarity with Rokiatou. She has been convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence all because she expressed her opinion."

TAKE ACTION NOW: SIGN THE PETITIONOver the past years, the shrinking of civic space in Mali has been characterized by violations of freedom of expression, including press freedom and the right to information, as well as freedom of association. Mali has been run since May 2021 by military authorities, who took power following two successive coups, overthrowing the democratically elected government of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020, and then the transitional president Bah N'Daw in 2021.

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Background

The 25th edition of Amnesty's Write for Rights campaign will be launched on Human Rights Day (10 December).

Since its first edition in 2001, Amnesty International's global Write for Rights campaign has supported more than 200 people and groups, such as Rokiatou Doumbia. More than 50 million actions have been taken - in the form of letters, emails, cards, petition signatures, social media posts and more - in support of people whose human rights have been denied.

As a result, over 100 people featured in our Write for Rights campaign have seen a positive outcome in their situation, such as Cameroonian hairdresser and peaceful protester Dorgelesse Nguessan, released in January 2025.

READ MORE: Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest