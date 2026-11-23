Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has deployed a search and rescue helicopter alongside drones as the operation to locate an elderly man who went missing while hiking in Aberdare National Park enters its next phase.

In an update on Sunday, KWS said the search for Elder David Kenneth Kihuna, who disappeared on Saturday was still underway, with multi-agency teams conducting extensive searches across the park's challenging terrain.

The agency said the operation involves KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides and other supporting partners.

The deployment of aerial surveillance equipment is intended to help rescue teams cover more ground and navigate areas obscured by the park's dense forest canopy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as we work through this difficult period together," KWS stated.

The wildlife agency commended the rescue teams for their dedication, noting that personnel were working around the clock to locate the missing hiker.

KWS reaffirmed its commitment to the operation, saying it was utilising every available resource to bring Kihuna home safely.

The agency added that further updates would be issued as the search and rescue operation progresses.