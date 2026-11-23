Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's legendary Great Ethiopian Run marked its 26th anniversary with a spectacular turnout of more than 60,000 runners.

The event transformed the streets of Addis Ababa into a vibrant celebration of athletics, national pride and international unity.

The milestone edition of Africa's largest 10-kilometer road race brought together around 200 international participants from 25 countries, reinforcing the event's growing global appeal and Ethiopia's standing as a powerhouse of long-distance running.

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Launched in 2001 by Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie, the Great Ethiopian Run has evolved from a major sporting competition into an internationally recognized platform celebrating athletic excellence, cultural identity and the unifying power of sport.

Over the past quarter-century, the race has brought together hundreds of thousands of participants from Ethiopia and beyond, turning Addis Ababa into a global meeting point for professional athletes, recreational runners and sports enthusiasts.

Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa, Haile Gebrselassie and other senior government officials attended the anniversary celebrations.

The capital's newly upgraded streets provided a spectacular backdrop for the race, with music, cultural performances and enthusiastic spectators creating a festive atmosphere along the route.

Beyond the competition, the Great Ethiopian Run has become an important vehicle for promoting Ethiopian culture, strengthening community bonds and connecting people across nationalities and generations.

The event has also contributed to social development through fundraising initiatives and youth-focused programs, while generating economic opportunities by attracting international visitors and stimulating tourism and business activities in the capital.

Its growing international stature received further recognition this year with its designation as a World Athletics Heritage event, highlighting its enduring contribution to global athletics and sporting culture.

Twenty-six years after its launch, the Great Ethiopian Run stands as more than a road race. It is a celebration of Ethiopia's extraordinary running tradition, a showcase of African sporting excellence and a powerful demonstration of how sport can transcend borders and bring the world together.