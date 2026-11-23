Voters have demanded effective governance, regardless of who's in charge of their cities and towns. What they got is a knee-jerk taking of positions by party ideologues and thin-skinned individuals with hurt feelings. And the President appears not to care.

South Africa can be such a place of contradictions. Just two years ago President Cyril Ramaphosa declared in his inauguration speech that the people had, through their votes which resulted in the nation's hung Parliament, "made plain their expectation that the leaders of our country should work together... put aside animosity and dissent, to abandon narrow interests, and to pursue together only that which benefits the nation".

He pronounced from his podium at the Union Buildings that "the formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance. It is the beginning of a new era." That it certainly was. Those who are prone to hyperbole even compared it to 1994, when parties across the racial and ideological divide forged the country's first government of national unity. This time the GNU was not forced by the need to end a war and forge a new society, but was imposed by the voters themselves who wanted a new direction for the country.

The result of the 2026 local government elections reflected a desire for an advance on that "moment of profound significance" on the part of the electorate. Voters sent a strong message to political parties to work...