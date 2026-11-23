Nairobi — Police have arrested two suspects and seized 105 litres of illicit alcohol following an operation in the Mwengenye area of Kayole, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Obama Police Station intercepted a motorcycle suspected of transporting illicit brew during a routine patrol.

The officers reportedly spotted the motorcycle carrying five 20-litre jerrycans and an additional 5-litre container, prompting a brief pursuit before they managed to stop it.

A subsequent inspection established that the containers held 105 litres of illicit brew locally known as Mrambee.

The two individuals aboard the motorcycle were arrested and escorted to Obama Police Station, where they are being held in custody pending arraignment in court.

Police also impounded the motorcycle, while the seized alcohol was secured at the station as an exhibit.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to the ongoing crackdown on the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs across the country.