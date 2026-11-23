Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused opposition leaders of resisting transparent presidential vote tallying ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Murkomen questioned why opposition politicians would allegedly oppose an open verification process, insisting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must tally presidential results transparently in the presence of candidates' agents.

Murkomen also warned politicians against threatening to take over election processes or declare their own results, describing such remarks as reckless and potentially dangerous to national unity.

"I am surprised that for the first time in Kenya, it is the opposition leaders who don't want transparency. It's the opposition leaders who are telling the IEBC chairman to go and do his own tallying in his room, not in the presence of the rest of Kenya," Murkomen said.

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He maintained that presidential results should not be calculated and announced by the IEBC chairman working alone, arguing that the process must be open enough for political parties and Kenyans to follow.

Murkomen explained that election results are first declared at polling stations, followed by the tallying of votes at ward, constituency and county levels, depending on the elective positions.

He said the final presidential tally should be conducted at the national tallying centre in Nairobi, with the IEBC chairman working alongside presidential election agents.

"That tallying of presidential elections cannot be done by the IEBC chairman alone. It must be done in a transparent manner, in a manner everybody can follow in the presence of agents," he said.

The CS further cautioned politicians against threatening protests at constituency tallying centres or suggesting that they could appoint their own returning officers.

"We want transparent tallying and verification of national elections for the sake of the unity of our country," Murkomen said, adding that Kenya must be able to move forward after the elections.