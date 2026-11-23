The Democratic Alliance has put a 'stability framework' proposal to the ANC that would bring stable government to 137 municipalities across South Africa where no party won a majority.
The 'stability framework proposal is attached here.
This framework would:
resolve all questions of local government instability for the next five years,
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ensure that no council suffers the same revolving door of mayors that has troubled local governments for so long, giving them the best chance of better service delivery,
cement national and local government stability, both now and in future,
offer flexibility in metro negotiations,
accelerate the fight against state capture and corruption,
reaffirm South Africa's non-racial constitutional project
We made the proposal in writing in our negotiating engagement on Friday, and are publishing it in full today. We have not yet received a response.
Now that details of a near-finalised deal are becoming public, South Africans deserve to see the alternative before the ANC's National Executive Committee makes its choice. Voters are entitled to judge that choice for themselves with full information.
Under our proposal, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement with the IFP. Those numbers reflect the principle that the largest party leads the coalition government. Where the ANC earned the strongest support among the parties working together, we would elect an ANC mayor, and the same principle applies where the DA or the IFP is the largest party. We propose a flexible approach and a willingness to negotiate on the hung metros.
Our offer would strengthen the Government of National Unity, cementing stability at every level of government throughout the country, and offering the chance for nation-wide progress.
It represents a similar principle of co-governance between the ANC, IFP and DA that has thus far saved KZN from chaos.
It would be a serious mistake to make the recovery of Gauteng's cities and any other towns and cities depend on unstable coalitions that include parties who seek power only for access to state resources. That course guarantees another five years of chaos for residents who have already paid dearly for it.
There is a workable, positive alternative. I hope the ANC's National Executive Committee will give our proposal serious consideration and authorise its negotiators to meet ours to discuss the outstanding terms.
Full list of councils covered by the stability framework, broken down by province:
Municipality Province
Blue Crane Route Eastern Cape
Buffalo City Eastern Cape
Dr. Beyers Naude Eastern Cape
Enoch Mgijima Eastern Cape
Inxuba Yethemba Eastern Cape
King Sabata Dalindyebo Eastern Cape
KouKamma Eastern Cape
Makana Eastern Cape
Mnquma Eastern Cape
Ndlambe Eastern Cape
Nelson Mandela Bay Eastern Cape
Sundays River Valley Eastern Cape
Walter Sisulu Eastern Cape
Dihlabeng Free State
Mafube Free State
Maluti a Phofung Free State
Mangaung Free State
Masilonyana Free State
Matjhabeng Free State
Metsimaholo Free State
Mohokare Free State
Moqhaka Free State
Nala Free State
Ngwathe Free State
Nketoana Free State
Phumelela Free State
Setsoto Free State
Tswelopele Free State
Ekurhuleni Gauteng
Emfuleni Gauteng
Johannesburg Gauteng
Lesedi Gauteng
Merafong Gauteng
Mogale City Gauteng
Rand West Gauteng
Tshwane Gauteng
AbaQulusi KwaZulu-Natal
Alfred Duma KwaZulu-Natal
Big Five Hlabisa KwaZulu-Natal
Dannhauser KwaZulu-Natal
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma KwaZulu-Natal
eDumbe KwaZulu-Natal
eMadlangeni KwaZulu-Natal
Endumeni KwaZulu-Natal
eThekwini KwaZulu-Natal
Inkosi Langalibalele KwaZulu-Natal
Jozini KwaZulu-Natal
KwaDukuza KwaZulu-Natal
Mandeni KwaZulu-Natal
Maphumulo KwaZulu-Natal
Mkhambathini KwaZulu-Natal
Mpofana KwaZulu-Natal
Msunduzi KwaZulu-Natal
Mtubatuba KwaZulu-Natal
Ndwedwe KwaZulu-Natal
Newcastle KwaZulu-Natal
Nqutu KwaZulu-Natal
Okhahlamba KwaZulu-Natal
Ray Nkonyeni KwaZulu-Natal
uMdoni KwaZulu-Natal
uMfolozi KwaZulu-Natal
uMhlabuyalingana KwaZulu-Natal
uMhlathuze KwaZulu-Natal
uMlalazi KwaZulu-Natal
uMshwathi KwaZulu-Natal
uMuziwabantu KwaZulu-Natal
uMvoti KwaZulu-Natal
Umzimkhulu KwaZulu-Natal
Umzumbe KwaZulu-Natal
uPhongolo KwaZulu-Natal
Ba-Phalaborwa Limpopo
Bela-Bela Limpopo
Elias Motsoaledi Limpopo
Lepele-Nkumpi Limpopo
Lephalale Limpopo
Maruleng Limpopo
Modimolle-Mookgophong Limpopo
Mogalakwena Limpopo
Polokwane Limpopo
Thabazimbi Limpopo
Dipaleseng Mpumalanga
Dr JS Moroka Mpumalanga
Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Mpumalanga
Emakhazeni Mpumalanga
Emalahleni Mpumalanga
Govan Mbeki Mpumalanga
Lekwa Mpumalanga
Mbombela Mpumalanga
Mkhondo Mpumalanga
Msukaligwa Mpumalanga
Steve Tshwete Mpumalanga
Thaba Chweu Mpumalanga
Thembisile Hani Mpumalanga
Victor Khanye Mpumalanga
City of Matlosana North West
Ditsobotla North West
JB Marks North West
Kgetlengrivier North West
Lekwa-Teemane North West
Madibeng North West
Mahikeng North West
Mamusa North West
Naledi North West
Ramotshere Moiloa North West
Rustenburg North West
Dawid Kruiper Northern Cape
Emthanjeni Northern Cape
Ga-Segonyana Northern Cape
Gamagara Northern Cape
Hantam Northern Cape
Kai Garib Northern Cape
Kamiesberg Northern Cape
Kareeberg Northern Cape
Karoo Hoogland Northern Cape
Kgatelopele Northern Cape
Khâi-Ma Northern Cape
Magareng Northern Cape
Nama-Khoi Northern Cape
Siyancuma Northern Cape
Siyathemba Northern Cape
Sol Plaatje Northern Cape
Thembelihle Northern Cape
Ubuntu Northern Cape
Beaufort Western Cape
Bitou Western Cape
Breede Valley Western Cape
Cape Agulhas Western Cape
Cederberg Western Cape
Knysna Western Cape
Langeberg Western Cape
Matzikama Western Cape
Oudsthoorn Western Cape
Prince Albert Western Cape
Saldanha Western Cape
Swellendam Western Cape
Theewaterskloof Western Cape
Witzenberg Western Cape