press release

The Democratic Alliance has put a 'stability framework' proposal to the ANC that would bring stable government to 137 municipalities across South Africa where no party won a majority.

The 'stability framework proposal is attached here.

This framework would:

resolve all questions of local government instability for the next five years,

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ensure that no council suffers the same revolving door of mayors that has troubled local governments for so long, giving them the best chance of better service delivery,

cement national and local government stability, both now and in future,

offer flexibility in metro negotiations,

accelerate the fight against state capture and corruption,

reaffirm South Africa's non-racial constitutional project

We made the proposal in writing in our negotiating engagement on Friday, and are publishing it in full today. We have not yet received a response.

Now that details of a near-finalised deal are becoming public, South Africans deserve to see the alternative before the ANC's National Executive Committee makes its choice. Voters are entitled to judge that choice for themselves with full information.

Under our proposal, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement with the IFP. Those numbers reflect the principle that the largest party leads the coalition government. Where the ANC earned the strongest support among the parties working together, we would elect an ANC mayor, and the same principle applies where the DA or the IFP is the largest party. We propose a flexible approach and a willingness to negotiate on the hung metros.

Our offer would strengthen the Government of National Unity, cementing stability at every level of government throughout the country, and offering the chance for nation-wide progress.

It represents a similar principle of co-governance between the ANC, IFP and DA that has thus far saved KZN from chaos.

It would be a serious mistake to make the recovery of Gauteng's cities and any other towns and cities depend on unstable coalitions that include parties who seek power only for access to state resources. That course guarantees another five years of chaos for residents who have already paid dearly for it.

There is a workable, positive alternative. I hope the ANC's National Executive Committee will give our proposal serious consideration and authorise its negotiators to meet ours to discuss the outstanding terms.

Full list of councils covered by the stability framework, broken down by province:

Municipality Province

Blue Crane Route Eastern Cape

Buffalo City Eastern Cape

Dr. Beyers Naude Eastern Cape

Enoch Mgijima Eastern Cape

Inxuba Yethemba Eastern Cape

King Sabata Dalindyebo Eastern Cape

KouKamma Eastern Cape

Makana Eastern Cape

Mnquma Eastern Cape

Ndlambe Eastern Cape

Nelson Mandela Bay Eastern Cape

Sundays River Valley Eastern Cape

Walter Sisulu Eastern Cape

Dihlabeng Free State

Mafube Free State

Maluti a Phofung Free State

Mangaung Free State

Masilonyana Free State

Matjhabeng Free State

Metsimaholo Free State

Mohokare Free State

Moqhaka Free State

Nala Free State

Ngwathe Free State

Nketoana Free State

Phumelela Free State

Setsoto Free State

Tswelopele Free State

Ekurhuleni Gauteng

Emfuleni Gauteng

Johannesburg Gauteng

Lesedi Gauteng

Merafong Gauteng

Mogale City Gauteng

Rand West Gauteng

Tshwane Gauteng

AbaQulusi KwaZulu-Natal

Alfred Duma KwaZulu-Natal

Big Five Hlabisa KwaZulu-Natal

Dannhauser KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma KwaZulu-Natal

eDumbe KwaZulu-Natal

eMadlangeni KwaZulu-Natal

Endumeni KwaZulu-Natal

eThekwini KwaZulu-Natal

Inkosi Langalibalele KwaZulu-Natal

Jozini KwaZulu-Natal

KwaDukuza KwaZulu-Natal

Mandeni KwaZulu-Natal

Maphumulo KwaZulu-Natal

Mkhambathini KwaZulu-Natal

Mpofana KwaZulu-Natal

Msunduzi KwaZulu-Natal

Mtubatuba KwaZulu-Natal

Ndwedwe KwaZulu-Natal

Newcastle KwaZulu-Natal

Nqutu KwaZulu-Natal

Okhahlamba KwaZulu-Natal

Ray Nkonyeni KwaZulu-Natal

uMdoni KwaZulu-Natal

uMfolozi KwaZulu-Natal

uMhlabuyalingana KwaZulu-Natal

uMhlathuze KwaZulu-Natal

uMlalazi KwaZulu-Natal

uMshwathi KwaZulu-Natal

uMuziwabantu KwaZulu-Natal

uMvoti KwaZulu-Natal

Umzimkhulu KwaZulu-Natal

Umzumbe KwaZulu-Natal

uPhongolo KwaZulu-Natal

Ba-Phalaborwa Limpopo

Bela-Bela Limpopo

Elias Motsoaledi Limpopo

Lepele-Nkumpi Limpopo

Lephalale Limpopo

Maruleng Limpopo

Modimolle-Mookgophong Limpopo

Mogalakwena Limpopo

Polokwane Limpopo

Thabazimbi Limpopo

Dipaleseng Mpumalanga

Dr JS Moroka Mpumalanga

Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Mpumalanga

Emakhazeni Mpumalanga

Emalahleni Mpumalanga

Govan Mbeki Mpumalanga

Lekwa Mpumalanga

Mbombela Mpumalanga

Mkhondo Mpumalanga

Msukaligwa Mpumalanga

Steve Tshwete Mpumalanga

Thaba Chweu Mpumalanga

Thembisile Hani Mpumalanga

Victor Khanye Mpumalanga

City of Matlosana North West

Ditsobotla North West

JB Marks North West

Kgetlengrivier North West

Lekwa-Teemane North West

Madibeng North West

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Mahikeng North West

Mamusa North West

Naledi North West

Ramotshere Moiloa North West

Rustenburg North West

Dawid Kruiper Northern Cape

Emthanjeni Northern Cape

Ga-Segonyana Northern Cape

Gamagara Northern Cape

Hantam Northern Cape

Kai Garib Northern Cape

Kamiesberg Northern Cape

Kareeberg Northern Cape

Karoo Hoogland Northern Cape

Kgatelopele Northern Cape

Khâi-Ma Northern Cape

Magareng Northern Cape

Nama-Khoi Northern Cape

Siyancuma Northern Cape

Siyathemba Northern Cape

Sol Plaatje Northern Cape

Thembelihle Northern Cape

Ubuntu Northern Cape

Beaufort Western Cape

Bitou Western Cape

Breede Valley Western Cape

Cape Agulhas Western Cape

Cederberg Western Cape

Knysna Western Cape

Langeberg Western Cape

Matzikama Western Cape

Oudsthoorn Western Cape

Prince Albert Western Cape

Saldanha Western Cape

Swellendam Western Cape

Theewaterskloof Western Cape

Witzenberg Western Cape