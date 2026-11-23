Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspect accused of assaulting police officers during violent disruptions at this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations at Githongo Stadium in Imenti Central, Meru County.

The suspect, identified as Latif Kinyua Mbaya, was arrested in Meru Town following investigations into the October 20, 2026 incident that left two police officers seriously injured.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said the violence erupted when a group of rowdy youths armed with stones and clubs disrupted the national celebrations.

Anti-riot police officers initially intervened to restore order, but the group reportedly returned on motorcycles and charged towards the stadium, triggering further chaos.

During the confrontation, two police officers sustained serious injuries, while the windscreens of two government vehicles were smashed.

Detectives from Meru subsequently launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence and identify those responsible.

Upon completion of the investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review.

The ODPP directed that Mbaya be charged with grievous harm, contrary to Section 231 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

Acting on the prosecution's directions, detectives tracked down and arrested the suspect in Meru Town.