Addis Ababa — The 26th edition of the Great Ethiopian Run is taking place this morning in Addis Ababa, bringing together a record 60,000 participants under the theme "My Run, My Color" in a vibrant celebration of unity, diversity and national pride.Over its 26-year history, the Great Ethiopian Run has grown beyond an annual sporting event to become an important national platform for promoting social cohesion, cultural exchange and international engagement.

Participants from diverse ethnic, cultural, religious and social backgrounds, alongside international visitors, come together on the streets of the capital, demonstrating how sport can bridge differences and foster a shared sense of belonging.

The event has increasingly become a reflection of Ethiopia's multicultural identity, providing a common platform where diversity is celebrated and collective aspirations are strengthened through sport.

Beyond its contribution to national unity, the Great Ethiopian Run has also emerged as an important platform for showcasing Addis Ababa's hospitality, cultural vibrancy and capacity to host major international sporting events.As the 26th edition fills the capital's streets with color, enthusiasm and energy, its significance extends far beyond the race itself and the winners crossing the finish line.

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The event demonstrates the power of sport to bring people together, encourage healthy lifestyles, promote peaceful coexistence and strengthen national identity.

It also contributes to projecting a positive image of Ethiopia internationally as a vibrant and welcoming country that embraces diversity and creates opportunities for cultural exchange and human connection.

With participation growing over the years, the Great Ethiopian Run continues to attract international attention, inspire communities and reinforce Ethiopia's potential as a destination for sports, culture and tourism.

Ultimately, its greatest achievement lies not merely in the distance covered or the records set, but in the sense of unity it fosters and the positive image of Ethiopia it projects to the world.