Nairobi — The People's Party of Kenya party leader Ndindi Nyoro has dismissed claims of divisions within the opposition, insisting there is no third force and that the leaders are united behind plans to field a single presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

The 2027 presidential hopeful said the opposition remained united despite reports of competing political camps, arguing that its leaders were working towards a common goal of challenging President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga county , Nyoro said opposition leaders were committed to presenting one candidate to fly their flag in the next General Election.

He was accompanied by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, among other opposition leaders.

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Responding to reports suggesting the existence of competing forces within the opposition, Nyoro said such claims did not reflect the reality of their political engagements.

"There is no third force. There is only one force of the opposition, and that is the unity of all of us in the opposition, and we will produce one united candidate to fly the flag," he said.

The MP also sought to counter speculation that a separate political formation was emerging within the opposition following joint political engagements involving himself, Matiang'i, Karua and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The four leaders have recently stepped up joint political activities, including engagements in the Gusii region, fuelling speculation that they could be building an alternative centre of power within the opposition.

Their growing association has raised questions about whether the opposition is developing competing political blocs ahead of the process of selecting a presidential candidate to challenge Ruto.

The political debate has also been intensified by public exchanges between Gachagua and Matiang'i, exposing differences among some of the leaders seeking to work together against the President.

Nyoro, however, insisted that the opposition's different political engagements should not be interpreted as divisions, maintaining that leaders would eventually agree on one candidate.

Education pledge

The Kiharu MP used the church gathering to outline his education agenda once elected President, promising to eliminate school fees for learners in day secondary schools if the opposition takes power in 2027.

He cited his Kiharu Constituency model, where day secondary school learners pay Sh500 per term, saying the arrangement demonstrated that affordable education could be achieved through proper planning.

He said the proposed programme would take effect in January 2028 and would ensure learners across the country receive both education and meals at school without paying school fees.

"You know in Kiharu, where education affairs are managed, day school fees are Sh500 per term. And that is why we are saying: if you give us the opportunity in January 2028, we want all students in Kenya at the day secondary school level to learn and eat at school without paying a single shilling in school fees," he said.

The proposal builds on an education financing plan Nyoro has previously outlined, which envisages contributions from the national government, county governments and the National Government Constituencies Development Fund to support free secondary education and school meals.

He said the opposition also had plans to address challenges in the health and economic sectors, arguing that its campaign should be anchored on policies that directly improve the lives of Kenyans.

IEBC credibility

The Kiharu MP also turned his attention to the IEBC, warning that the commission's decisions on recruitment and election management systems would have a direct bearing on the country's stability.

He specifically cited the recruitment of the commission's chief executive officer and the management of electoral technology, insisting that all processes must be transparent and free from political interference.

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Nyoro said Kenyans expected the commission to conduct a credible election in 2027 and warned that any questionable decisions could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

"Regarding the IEBC, we are watching you closely, and it is vital you know that the work you do will determine Kenya's peace. So it is important that in everything the IEBC does hiring of the CEO and management of election systems it must be done above board and in an acceptable manner because Kenyans demand free and fair elections," he said.

His remarks come as opposition leaders intensify pressure on the electoral commission to address concerns surrounding preparations for the 2027 General Election, including voter registration, electoral technology and the integrity of the electoral process.

The opposition has repeatedly called for transparency in the commission's operations, arguing that public confidence in the electoral body will be critical to ensuring a peaceful transition after the next polls.