Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Mt Kenya leaders still supporting President William Ruto that they risk being rejected by voters in the 2027 General Election, saying the region will settle its political direction during the Christmas festivities.

Gachagua said political decisions in the Mt Kenya region are traditionally made during family gatherings over Christmas, when relatives return home and deliberate on the leaders they want to represent them.

Speaking in Embu County, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said discussions held between December 23 and December 26 would determine the political fate of leaders seeking elective positions in the region.

He warned politicians who have remained in Ruto's camp despite growing political differences with the former Deputy President to reconsider their positions before the festive season.

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"Here in the mountain, let me tell those who don't know: when we go to the election next year, every five years, decisions here in the mountain are made during Christmas. Starting from December 23, 24, 25, by the 26th on Boxing Day, the decision is concluded," Gachagua said.

He described Christmas as an important political decision-making period, when families assess the performance of elected leaders and agree on those they should support in the next election.

Gachagua said the discussions would cover all elective positions, including the presidency, governorships, Senate, National Assembly, Woman Representative and Members of County Assemblies.

He singled out leaders who have continued working with Ruto, warning that those who fail to return to the community before Christmas could find themselves on the wrong side of its political decisions.

"Those of you who are still with Kasongo, the mountain's decision on how next year's election will look, from the seat of President, Governor, Senator, Woman MP, MCA, will be made this Christmas. Therefore, if you are still outside, if you care about your seat, you should return home," he said.

Gachagua added that leaders who continue supporting the President beyond the Christmas period would risk losing the backing of Mt Kenya voters.

"Anyone who stays with Kasongo by Christmas, his matters are ruined," he warned.

The former Deputy President also announced that he would issue political direction for the Mt Kenya region before leaders break for Christmas around December 22 or 23, giving residents time to deliberate on his position during the festive season.

He said he expected community representatives to return with feedback on December 27 or 28, when they would report whether they agreed with the proposed political direction.

"And I want to say here in the mountain, my people, before we break for Christmas around the 22nd or 23rd, I must also give political direction here in the mountain so that you go and discuss it when Christmas arrives. When it reaches the 27th or 28th, you bring back a report to me on whether you agree with what I said," he said.

The remarks signal Gachagua's intention to consolidate his influence in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections, as he seeks to rally voters behind a common political position opposed to Ruto's re-election.

His latest warning also comes amid growing competition for political influence in the region, with several leaders positioning themselves to shape its political future following his fallout with the President.

Gachagua has repeatedly accused Ruto's administration of betraying the Mt Kenya region, arguing that residents should not offer their votes to political leaders without negotiating for a stake in the next government.

He has also maintained that the region must negotiate with other opposition formations before settling on a presidential candidate, insisting that its political support should be tied to clear commitments on leadership and development.

In November, he called for negotiations with opposition leaders, saying Mt Kenya would no longer surrender its votes without first agreeing on what the region would gain from a political partnership.

Party hopping deadline

Gachagua's call for leaders to reconsider their political loyalties comes as the IEBC's preparations for the August 10, 2027 General Election place specific timelines on political party membership and nominations.

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Under the electoral timetable, political parties are required to submit their membership lists to the Registrar of Political Parties for certification from March 16, 2027, with the lists expected to be certified by March 23.

The certified membership registers must subsequently be submitted to the IEBC by April 12, 2027, at least 120 days before the General Election. Aspirants seeking party tickets will need to ensure their membership is properly captured in the relevant party register.

The commission has also set April 8, 2027, as the deadline for political parties to submit the names of aspirants participating in their primaries, alongside the dates and venues of the nomination exercises.

Party primaries and internal nomination disputes are expected to be concluded by May 8, 2027. Independent candidates must also have ceased membership in registered political parties by the same date.

The timelines mean politicians intending to switch political parties ahead of the 2027 elections will need to make their decisions early enough to have their membership properly recorded before the nomination process.