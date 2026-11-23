Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has opened up about his political association with Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, describing the two leaders as people who share his approach to leadership and desire to provide practical solutions to Kenya's challenges.

The Jubilee party leader and presidential hopeful said his relationship with Karua was anchored on shared values, particularly their preference for firm leadership, discipline and a no-nonsense approach to public service.

He described Karua as a leader he admires and looks up to, saying their common outlook on governance explains why they have maintained a close association.

The former CS also praised Nyoro, describing him as straightforward and focused on finding solutions rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

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Their growing association comes as opposition figures seek to consolidate their respective political bases, strengthen networks and establish a common front ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking about his relationship with Karua, Matiang'i referred to her as his elder sister and said he appreciated her commitment to the issues they believe need to be addressed in the country.

"First of all, my elder sister Mother Karua is someone I always look up to because we have a lot of things in common. I like her a lot because she is also no-nonsense. She's also focused on the things we do; that's why I keep her company," he said.

Matiang'i's remarks offer an insight into the political relationships he is building as he positions himself within the wider opposition movement ahead of the next election.

He also sought to explain why he associates with Nyoro, saying political relationships should be informed by shared objectives and a common understanding of the solutions required to address the country's problems.

"You stay with people when you see that as you start planning, you move in one direction. And Ndindi is like that straightforward. We know the solutions that are needed; we want to provide the solution. We are not here for stories. We are here for solutions," he said.

The former CS dismissed suggestions of competing camps within the opposition, insisting that leaders should concentrate on challenging the government instead of engaging in internal political contests.

He argued that the opposition should be viewed as one political formation despite the different leaders, parties and political interests represented within it.

"All of us are one. We are one group of people," Matiang'i said.

He criticised what he described as unnecessary competition among opposition politicians, arguing that such debates diverted attention from the task of presenting Kenyans with an alternative government.

Matiang'i maintained that the 2027 General Election would effectively be a contest between the current administration and an opposition seeking to replace it.

"You know we spend a lot of time in our country on things that don't matter. You know this nonsense about competition, I don't know which team is which. We have one team in Kenya in the opposition, and we have a government in power that has failed in its job," he said.

He added that the political contest would ultimately present Kenyans with two choices.

"When we go to the election, there will only be two lines: Kasongo's line and the line of the people of Kenya," he said, using the term Kasongo, a political nickname used by government critics to refer to President William Ruto.

Beyond opposition unity, Matiang'i used the engagement to outline some of the policy changes he would pursue if given an opportunity to lead the country.

Drawing from his experience as Interior Cabinet Secretary, he promised a firm approach to security, particularly the circulation of illegal firearms and the activities of armed gangs.

He said his previous experience in charge of the country's security apparatus had shaped his approach to public safety, insisting that Kenyans should be able to go about their daily activities without fear of armed criminals.

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Matiang'i argued that insecurity undermined development and economic progress, promising to prioritise peace and stability under a government led by his political formation.

"In the past, I was the Cabinet Secretary for Security, and that is why people used to say I couldn't tolerate games like these where armed thugs and guns are walking around here," he said.

He added that if given an opportunity to lead, his administration would move decisively against the circulation of firearms and other security threats.

"If we get the opportunity,if I were to get that opportunity,you will not hear the word 'gun' even once. Life in Kenya, our country, will remain peaceful so we can move forward," he said.

On healthcare, Matiang'i promised a major overhaul of the country's health financing system, pledging to scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA) if the opposition forms the next government.

He accused the current system of leaving citizens struggling to access medical care and meet