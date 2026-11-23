South Africa went to the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference saying adaptation finance was its top priority. But the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has confirmed that the country's Adaptation Fund portfolio includes no projects for small-scale fisheries - and the summit ended in disarray on Sunday without a deal, leaving open how a promise to triple adaptation finance will be met.

Christie Prins was 14 years old when he first went to sea to learn how to fish in Doringbaai. There was no money for high school, so he went to work on the boats with his father, a skipper.

Now 67 and retired, he remembers seasons when the crayfish were so plentiful that "the boat was full stacked, you had to walk on top of it".

"Back in those days, it was nice to be on the sea," he told me in Afrikaans, through a translator while sitting in his backyard in Doringbaai. "Back then, the catches were good, the money was good, I used to love it. But nowadays it's not the same anymore."

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Small-scale fishers in Doringbaai, and along the West Coast fishing belt, say changing weather conditions and increasingly unpredictable winds are making it harder to go to sea and plan their livelihoods. Some also report changes in the availability and timing of fish, although these cannot be attributed to climate change alone.

Fishing communities face other pressures too, including restricted access to beaches, difficulties securing permits and rising fuel costs.

These overlapping pressures make it harder for fishers to respond to environmental changes, and raise questions...