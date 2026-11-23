Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya voters to ensure the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) conducts competitive and credible nominations that produce strong candidates capable of winning elective seats, allowing them to focus on his presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said he wants the party to attract several aspirants for every elective position to encourage competition and give voters an opportunity to choose candidates with the strongest support.

He said DCP intends to conduct free and fair nominations by the end of March 2027, insisting that the party's electoral contest in the Mt Kenya region should effectively end at the nomination stage, with the August General Election serving as confirmation of the winners.

Speaking while addressing supporters, Gachagua challenged aspirants seeking various positions to prepare for competitive primaries, saying the party wants between five and eight candidates contesting for every ward.

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"All our aspirants, we want every ward to have five, six, eight aspirants. We want a real contest! For MPs, sort it out and give me candidates!" he said.

The former Deputy President said the party's objective was to produce candidates with strong electoral backing during nominations so they could immediately shift their attention to mobilising support for his presidential ambitions.

He argued that once candidates secure the DCP ticket, they should no longer worry about their individual races but instead concentrate on strengthening the party's presidential campaign across the region.

"Nominations will be free and fair by the end of March, and our election here in the mountain will end at nominations. August is confirmation!" Gachagua said.

He outlined a mobilisation strategy that would require nominated candidates to campaign for his presidential bid, increase voter registration and turnout, and engage different groups within their communities.

According to Gachagua, aspirants who emerge victorious in the party primaries will be expected to help young people obtain national identity cards, address alcoholism and mobilise women to participate in the electoral process.

"I want all those people, once they are selected at nominations, to start campaigning for my presidential vote without worrying about their own seats," he said.

"Once you give them the nomination, let them start working on my presidential campaign, securing voter turnout, fetching identity cards for the youth, curbing alcoholism and engaging electorate ."

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The remarks signal Gachagua's intention to use DCP's nominations as an early mechanism for consolidating political support in Mt Kenya, with successful aspirants expected to become key organisers of his presidential campaign.

His strategy also places considerable importance on the party primaries, which could determine the strength of DCP's candidates and its ability to mobilise voters across the region ahead of the August 2027 polls.

Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate his political influence in Mt Kenya following his fallout with President William Ruto, positioning DCP as a vehicle through which the region can negotiate its political future and challenge the current administration.