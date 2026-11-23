Nairobi — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has launched a fresh attack on Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, accusing him of running the party as a personal outfit rather than an institution serving the interests of Western Kenya and the country.

Natembeya described DAP-Kenya and Ford-Kenya led by Speaker Moses Wetangula as personal kiosks, arguing that political parties in the region had been reduced to vehicles serving individual ambitions instead of providing a platform for collective political interests.

The governor said his differences with Wamalwa were rooted in disagreements over the direction and management of DAP-Kenya, revealing that he had sought a mandate to rebrand the party and strengthen its presence in the Western region.

"That opportunity was not there because it's just a kiosk. DAP is just a kiosk, like Ford-Kenya is a kiosk. We don't want kiosks that serve individuals in Western Kenya; we want political parties that serve the interests of the local people and the nation at large," Natembeya said.

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Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 , Natembeya claimed that DAP-Kenya had lost several senior officials, leaving Wamalwa as the only remaining figure at the top of the party's leadership.

He said the party had experienced an exodus of officials, including deputy party leaders, the secretary-general, the organising secretary and the treasurer.

"Our current party, I think there's only one person supposed to leave and lock the door the party leader because everybody else has left," he said.

When asked to clarify whether he was referring to DAP-Kenya, Natembeya identified Wamalwa, whom he acknowledged was a principal in the opposition.

The governor also described himself as a principal in the United Opposition but said he had deliberately kept away from some of its engagements because he felt they had become dominated by competition over political positions.

"Even me, I'm a principal. I'm actually a principal in the United Opposition, I am. But I just refuse to sit there because it appeared as if we are jostling for something," he said.

Natembeya said his fallout with Wamalwa was not personal but stemmed from differences over how DAP-Kenya should be managed and expanded.

He claimed he had played a significant role in mobilising opposition support against the Kenya Kwanza administration and wanted to use the momentum to build a stronger political platform in Western Kenya.

The governor said he had approached Wamalwa with a proposal that would allow him to take charge of rebranding and organising the party at the regional level while Wamalwa concentrated on national politics.

"Maybe I've done a bit of work there and people are accepting, can I be given the mandate to rebrand this party? You are going to be the candidate, go and play at the national level, let me play at the regional level in this party because in Kenya, politics is regional. Can I organize the Western region using this party because I need a platform?" he said.

Natembeya argued that the proposal should have been subjected to the party's internal decision-making structures, allowing members to debate and determine the best way forward.

He said he had wanted the party to convene its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Delegates Convention (NDC) to discuss the proposed changes and give members an opportunity to decide whether rebranding was necessary.

The governor, however, claimed that his proposal was frustrated by the party's General Management Committee, which he accused of failing to provide a clear path for resolving the disagreements.

He said he was willing to accept an alternative proposal if party members believed DAP-Kenya could be strengthened without changing its leadership structure.

Natembeya also questioned the political influence of Ford-Kenya, arguing that its parliamentary representation had diminished its standing in national political negotiations.

He claimed that the party had only four Members of Parliament and described its role in the wider political landscape as insignificant.

"Actually, Ford-Kenya with four members of parliament, completely insignificant political players on the political chessboard. What was left there was DAP," he said.

The governor further questioned Wamalwa's claim to represent Western Kenya in opposition negotiations, arguing that political influence should be determined by the ability to mobilise and represent voters rather than previous government positions.

He criticised what he described as the practice of relying on past political offices, including parliamentary and ministerial positions, to claim influence in current political arrangements.

Natembeya also raised concerns about what he termed double standards in the opposition's approach to ethnic politics, accusing some leaders of condemning tribalism while practising it.

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"We are condemning tribalism and practicing it. We don't want that," he said.

He argued that Kenya needed to move away from a political culture in which voters supported candidates primarily because they came from their communities.

According to Natembeya, political leadership should be based on the ability of candidates to understand and address the needs of the entire country rather than their ethnic backgrounds.

"We want to change Kenya so that you don't vote for an individual just because he comes from your community," he said.

The governor said the country needed to build confidence in national leadership so that citizens could feel represented regardless of which community produced the President.

He argued that ethnic considerations had continued to shape electoral choices since independence, contributing to a political system in which community identity often takes precedence over accountability and governance.

"We want to break this barrier since 1963 we've been electing corrupt tribal people because the structure of government is like that. We want to break this one now," he said.