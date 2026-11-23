Addis Ababa — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a two-day working visit during which she is expected to participate in the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026).

President Samia arrived at Bole International Airport today, November 22, 2026, ahead of the high-level continental health conference, which brings together African leaders and health stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening public health systems across the continent.

During the visit, President Samia is also expected to launch the African Maternal and Child Health Improvement Roadmap, an initiative aimed at strengthening efforts to improve healthcare services for mothers and children across Africa.

Her participation in the conference is expected to provide an opportunity for Tanzania to engage with other African countries and stakeholders on strategies to address public health challenges and advance the continent's health priorities.

The visit underscores Tanzania's continued commitment to regional cooperation in strengthening healthcare systems and improving the well-being of people across Africa.