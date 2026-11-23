Nairobi — Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i has dismissed claims of competing political camps within the opposition, insisting that the movement is united and will field one candidate against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Matiang'i, who is positioning himself for the opposition's presidential ticket, said leaders should not be distracted by claims of internal divisions but instead focus on consolidating their political bases and building a united front ahead of the polls.

Speaking during a church service attended by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Matiang'i explained his association with the two leaders, saying they shared a common approach to leadership and a desire to provide solutions to Kenya's challenges.

He described Karua as a leader he admired for her straightforwardness and firm approach to issues, adding that their shared values informed their political relationship.

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"First of all, my elder sister Mother Karua is someone I always look up to because we have a lot of things in common. I like her a lot because she is also no-nonsense. She's also focused on the things we do; that's why I keep her company," Matiang'i said.

He also praised Nyoro, describing the legislator as straightforward and focused on finding practical solutions to the problems facing the country.

"You stay with people when you see that as you start planning, you move in one direction. And Ndindi is like that straightforward. We know the solutions that are needed; we want to provide the solution. We are not here for stories. We are here for solutions," he said.

Matiang'i dismissed suggestions that the opposition was divided into competing political formations, saying there was only one team working towards removing the current administration from power.

He argued that debates about rival camps were unnecessary and risked diverting attention from the bigger political contest ahead of the next election.

"All of us are one. We are one group of people. You say I am no-nonsense, so let me put it this way: You know we spend a lot of time in our country on things that don't matter. You know this nonsense about competition, I don't know which team is which," he said.

The former CS maintained that the 2027 elections would present Kenyans with two political choices: the government and a united opposition.

"We have one team in Kenya in the opposition, and we have a government in power that has failed in its job. So when we go to the election, there will only be two lines: Kasongo's line and the line of the people of Kenya," he added.

His remarks come as opposition figures intensify political engagements, consolidate their respective support bases and build networks ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nyoro rules out rival opposition camps

Nyoro, who also addressed the congregation, echoed Matiang'i's position, dismissing reports of competing forces within the opposition and insisting that the political movement was united.

The Kiharu MP said opposition leaders were working towards a common objective and would eventually settle on one candidate to challenge the government in the next General Election.

He said the presence of different opposition leaders in separate parts of the country should not be interpreted as evidence of political divisions.

"Lastly, I want to inform you that while the three of us are here, our colleagues are in Embu and others are elsewhere,we as the opposition are united as one," Nyoro said.

He added: "Today I saw a newspaper claiming there are competing forces within the opposition; there is only one force of the opposition, and that is the unity of all of us in the opposition, and we will produce one united candidate to fly the flag."

The question of competing political camps has emerged amid growing discussions about opposition leadership, possible alliances and who will eventually carry the movement's presidential ticket.

Matiang'i, however, insisted that political relationships should be guided by shared objectives rather than individual ambitions, pointing to his association with Karua and Nyoro as an example of leaders who agree on the direction they want the country to take.

He also outlined some of the policy changes he would pursue should the opposition form the next government, promising reforms in security, healthcare, education and taxation.

Drawing from his experience as Interior Cabinet Secretary, Matiang'i promised a firm approach to insecurity, particularly the circulation of illegal firearms and the activities of armed gangs.

He said Kenyans needed a peaceful environment to pursue economic opportunities and development, promising to restore order if given the opportunity to lead.

"In the past, I was the Cabinet Secretary for Security, and that is why people used to say I couldn't tolerate games like these where armed thugs and guns are walking around here. If we get the opportunity, you will not hear the word 'gun' even once," he said.

On healthcare, Matiang'i pledged to scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA), arguing that Kenyans should not continue struggling to raise money to access medical treatment.

He also promised to address challenges in the education sector and review taxation, particularly deductions affecting civil servants whose take-home salaries have been reduced.

"We will throw away this thing called SHA so that people won't suffer searching for medical money the way they are searching today," he said.

Nyoro also used the occasion to outline his education agenda, saying the opposition had a clear plan for the country should it secure power.

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Citing the education model in his Kiharu constituency, where day secondary school fees stand at Sh500 per term, he said the opposition wanted to eliminate school fees for all learners in day secondary schools.

He pledged that, if given the opportunity to govern from January 2028, students in day secondary schools across the country would receive free education and meals at school without paying school fees.

"We want all students in Kenya at the day secondary school level to learn and eat at school without paying a single shilling in school fees," he said.

The MP also turned his attention to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warning that its decisions and preparations would have a direct bearing on the country's stability.

He called for transparency in the recruitment of the commission's chief executive officer and the management of electoral systems, saying Kenyans expected a credible process ahead of the next General Election.

"Regarding the IEBC, we are watching you closely, and it is vital you know that the work you do will determine Kenya's peace," Nyoro said.

He urged the commission to ensure that its recruitment and electoral preparations were conducted above board, adding that the country needed free and fair elections.

The opposition leaders' remarks signal an effort to project unity as political players continue consolidating their support bases and positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.