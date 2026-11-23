CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Epworth North Member of Parliament Zivai Mhetu has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive all traffic fines issued since the launch of the AI-powered Smart Traffic Management System (STMS) in Harare, citing widespread errors.

Speaking during a Parliamentary question-and-answer session, Mhetu told the Acting Speaker that the system had generated "a lot of errors," leaving some motorists with "non-existent" violations.

He asked government to reconsider penalties for more than six million violations recorded since the system was introduced in June this year, and proposed that enforcement only begin in January next year.

"The Home Affairs minister last week admitted the system had some errors, causing unnecessary costs to road users who are being penalised for wrongful violations," Mhetu said.

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The system is reportedly detecting more than 40,000 violations daily in Harare.

However, Leader of Government Business Ziyambi Ziyambi rejected the request. He commended the Ministry of Home Affairs for introducing cameras at traffic junctions across Harare to capture road offenses.

"We are all aware that failing to wear a seatbelt is an offence. Crossing a white line at a junction or traffic light is an offence. Going through a red traffic light is an offence," Ziyambi said.

"I do not know where people are getting this habit of wanting to be forgiven when they know very well that they have committed road offences?"

"I want to congratulate the Ministry of Home Affairs. They did a good job by coming up with this Smart Traffic Management System," he added.

Ziyambi, who is also the Minister of Justice, said he had personally received a violation notice and paid immediately.

"I rushed to make payment knowing that a crime will always haunt me and could lead to litigation or an arrest.

"If you do not pay your fines, we are not worried because we always catch up with you when you pass through tollgates or when you pay for your vehicle licence at ZINARA," he warned.