AWARD-winning Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah has promised fans a night to remember as he prepares to bring the curtain down on 2026 with a spectacular live performance at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday, November 28.

Dubbed "The Jah Experience 2026 Shutdown", the concert is expected to draw thousands of music lovers for an evening of live music, dance and celebration, with the artist taking fans on a journey through his musical evolution.

Backed by his energetic 3G Band, Jah Prayzah says preparations are already underway to ensure this year's edition offers something special, both musically and in terms of stage production.

For the musician, the show is more than just another performance -- it is an opportunity to reconnect with his home audience after a year that has seen his music travel beyond Zimbabwe's borders through local performances and international tours.

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Speaking ahead of the event, Jah Prayzah expressed excitement about returning to the HICC, a venue he says has always held a special place in his heart.

"The HICC has always held a special place in my heart because every time we step onto that stage, the energy between us and the fans is simply unmatched.

"2026 has been an incredible journey, taking our Zimbabwean sound across borders, so coming home to close out the year with my people at The Jah Experience Shutdown means everything to me.

"We have been in rehearsals pouring our hearts into a fresh setlist, new choreography, and a production that will touch every heart of the fans present. It is going to be a night of pure celebration, unity, and unforgettable music," said Jah Prayzah.

Organised by Gateway Stream Media in partnership with JP Entertainment, the concert is also placing significant emphasis on the overall audience experience.

With Jah Prayzah widely recognised for his commanding stage presence and energetic performances, the combination of his musical catalogue and the 3G Band's live instrumentation is expected to make for an engaging evening.

The HICC, which has a capacity of approximately 4,500 people, will provide the setting for what organisers envision as a fitting end-of-year celebration.

For Wagwizi, as he is affectionately known by his legion of fans, the message is simple: after taking the Zimbabwean sound to the world, it is time to come home and celebrate with his people.