Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) figure Jappie Mhango has insisted the DPP-led government would tackle Malawi's economic challenges, while blaming the country's fuel shortages on conflict between the United States and Iran rather than failures at home.

Addressing party supporters during an interface meeting in Chitipa District, the DPP Vice-President for the North argued that the fuel crisis was being driven by international events beyond the party's control.

Mhango said the party had promised Malawians reliable access to food, foreign exchange, fuel and fertiliser, claiming progress had already been made in key areas.

He pointed to food availability and increased funding for local projects through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as evidence that the party remains committed to delivering tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

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In remarks aimed at reassuring supporters, Mhango said efforts were underway to resolve the fuel shortages, insisting the problem stemmed from turmoil in the Middle East rather than decisions taken by the party itself.

The gathering also served as a recruitment boost for the party, which formally welcomed two high-profile defectors into its ranks.

Among them was former Chitipa Wenya MP Davis Ng'ambi, alongside Isaac Mwepa, the former Deputy Director of Public Relations for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mwepa said he had been attracted to the DPP by what he described as its strong and decisive leadership, praising the party's record of pursuing visible development projects.

His switch is likely to be viewed as a morale boost for the DPP as political parties continue positioning themselves ahead of future electoral battles.

The event ended with party leaders expressing confidence that more supporters would join their ranks as the political landscape continues to shift.