TEN people died in three separate road accidents in Mashonaland East and Central provinces in less than 24 hours, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In the first crash, two people died and five others were seriously injured when a Hino Ranger 5 truck overturned along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred at the 86-kilometre peg on November 20, 2026, at around 2230 hours. The truck, which was carrying 18 passengers and heading towards Bindura, allegedly veered off the road to the left, hit a tree and overturned before landing on its roof.

"The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Bindura Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were referred to the same institution for medical treatment," Nyathi said.

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Hours later, seven people died in another accident along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

Nyathi said the crash occurred at the 113-kilometre peg on November 21, 2026, at around 1500 hours, when a Toyota Hilux carrying 10 passengers failed to negotiate a curve. Five people died on the spot and two others died upon admission at Mutoko General Hospital. The remaining passengers sustained serious injuries.

"All seven victims are males. The victims were proceeding to a funeral in Murewa," Nyathi said.

The bodies were taken to Mutoko General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

In a third incident on the same day, one person died in an accident on Mwanza dust road, 500 metres from the Harare-Nyamapanda Road, heading towards Juru.

ZRP has urged motorists to exercise caution, especially at night and on curves, and to avoid overloading vehicles.

The back-to-back accidents bring renewed focus on road safety ahead of the festive season, a period that traditionally records a spike in fatal crashes across the country.