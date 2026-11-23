Malawi is not out of the poverty woods. Seventy-six out of every 100 Malawians went through moderate or high levels of lived poverty over the past year, according to a new Afrobarometer survey, which puts the country among the eight worst-hit of 38 African countries surveyed.

The findings, set out in dispatch number 1,248, show poverty is worst in rural areas, among the unemployed and among people with no formal education.

Over the same period, 69 per cent went without a cash income, 47 per cent without food, 31 per cent without medical care, 26 per cent without cooking fuel and 23 per cent without clean water.

Chad (86 per cent), Gabon (81 per cent), Madagascar (80 per cent), Nigeria and Guinea (79 per cent each), Congo-Brazzaville (78 per cent) and Cameroon (76 per cent) are in the same boat.

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Governance analyst Agness Nyirongo says the figures are about more than money.

Plenty of Malawians work or help support their households and are still poor, she says, because cash income is not the whole story.

"For Malawi, the practical reality is that many people are poor despite working or contributing to their households in other ways," she said.

Consumer rights activist John Kapito says the trend is going the wrong way year after year.

"The whole economy has been in reverse for a long time," he said.

He blames poor policy implementation, bad politics and false promises from government.

Economist Christopher Mbukwa calls the government's 14 per cent annual growth target unrealistic.

Malawi has not been a producing economy for some time, he says, and the country's weak macroeconomic setting and poor performance over the last five years make that kind of growth hard to reach.

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba, who is also the government spokesperson, has not commented.

According to National Planning Commission director general Frederick Changaya, Malawi needs about 14 per cent annual growth to stay on track for its Malawi 2063 milestones. The original blueprint had set a target of six to 6.4 per cent a year.