President Museveni has urged residents of the Kigezi sub-region to translate their strong emphasis on education into economic prosperity by embracing commercial agriculture and other income-generating activities.

The President said that although the region had made considerable investments in educating its children, academic achievements alone could not guarantee household prosperity without a strong economic foundation.

He made the remarks while presiding over a thanksgiving ceremony at Karama Primary School playground in Nyarushanje, Rukungiri District, held in honour of Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, who recently assumed leadership of the Judiciary.

Museveni congratulated Dr. Zeija on his appointment and commended his parents for investing in their children's education despite the challenges they faced.

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"I want to thank the parents of Dr. Zeija for educating him and his siblings. I especially want to thank the mother who died recently," Museveni said.

He also praised Dr. Zeija and his siblings for making good use of the educational opportunities provided by their parents despite losing them.

The President observed that while growing up, many people in western Uganda practised subsistence farming, producing mainly for household consumption rather than commercial purposes.

"When I was still growing up, we had people who did not understand the difference between working for the stomach and working for sales. They were only working for the stomach," Museveni said.

He noted that Kigezi has fertile soils and favourable weather conditions, but many residents had not fully exploited the region's agricultural potential to generate wealth.

Museveni urged residents to embrace commercial agriculture and take advantage of government wealth-creation initiatives, including the Parish Development Model (PDM).

"You can see this part of western Uganda is very fertile and has good weather, but there was a problem of not knowing what to do," he said.

The President traced his interest in commercial agriculture to his school days, recalling how farming activities at Mbarara Stock Farm inspired him while studying at Mbarara High School.

"When we were in school, we got that message through what we were studying. When I was at Mbarara High School, I visited Mbarara Stock Farm and saw what they were doing was different. When I went home, I told my father," he said.

He added that his education at Ntare School further exposed him to developments in other parts of the world and challenged him to consider how similar approaches could be adopted in Uganda.

"When I went to Ntare, they were teaching us what was happening in the whole world, and I said, why not?" he recalled.

Museveni said that after completing his studies, he began sensitising communities in Nyabushozi about improved farming practices in 1966 before extending the campaign to other parts of the country.

"When I finished school, we had shifted from Ntungamo to Nyabushozi, and I started teaching them what to do in 1966," he said.

As part of efforts to promote agricultural transformation in Kigezi, the President pledged to provide farmers with free seedlings and establish a coffee seedbed in Bwanga, Rukungiri District.

He also pledged government support towards the construction of new school buildings at Karama Primary School, noting that the institution had played an important role in educating the Chief Justice and other members of the community.

Additionally, Museveni promised government support for the construction of the Kebisoni-Muhanga-Rwamucucu road to improve connectivity and access to essential services in the area.

On family wealth, the President cautioned families against unnecessary disputes over property following the death of their parents, urging them to preserve their inheritance through cooperation and proper management.

Recalling how his own father left the family property, Museveni said the family had maintained it without selling any of the land.

"When my father died, the way he left Rwakitura is how it is. We have never sold anything," he said.

He encouraged families to consider arrangements such as shareholding to enable members to work together, manage inherited property and ensure that everyone benefits.

The President also cautioned religious leaders against promoting discrimination based on religious differences, urging them to preach tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

"Church leaders should encourage people not to discriminate against religion. We shall know them by their fruits," he said.

He further called for the protection of wetlands and urged communities to reject hatred, intolerance and divisions.

"I hope in Kigezi and Uganda the seed of hatred should be uprooted," Museveni said.

He thanked residents of Karama for supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM), commending them for their continued political support.

During the ceremony, Museveni also honoured Chief Justice Zeija with six Friesian cows.

The President said he wanted to see more families in the region overcome poverty through education, commercial agriculture and other productive economic activities.

Chief Justice Zeija thanked President Museveni for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Judiciary, describing the appointment as another milestone in his judicial career.

He noted that he had served as a Judge, Principal Judge, Deputy Chief Justice and was now Chief Justice, making him the first person to have occupied all four offices.

"I thank you for the trust. I was first a Judge, Principal Judge, Deputy Chief Justice and now I am the Chief Justice. I am the first person to hold all the four offices," Zeija said.

He also thanked the President for improving the remuneration of judicial officers.

"Thank you for enhancing the pay of judicial officers," he said.

Zeija expressed gratitude to Museveni for attending the thanksgiving ceremony, saying his presence meant a great deal to his family.

"Thank you for coming home. My family is so delighted. You don't know what it means to come home," he said.

Quoting Psalm 116:12, the Chief Justice reflected on what one could offer in return for God's goodness, attributing his elevation to God's grace.

"It is not by might nor by power that the boy from the hills of Nyarushanje is the Chief Justice," he said.

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He emphasised that the office of Chief Justice was not a personal crown but a responsibility to serve all Ugandans.

Zeija also thanked Parliament for approving his appointment, noting that he had appeared before the House four times during his judicial career.

The Security Minister and Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, described Zeija's appointment as a historic milestone for the Kigezi sub-region, saying it reflected the confidence placed in one of its own.

He congratulated the Chief Justice and expressed confidence that he would serve the country with integrity and dedication.

Muhwezi said the appointment was not only an honour for the region but also an opportunity for Zeija to serve all Ugandans.

The Rubabo County Member of Parliament in Rukungiri District, Mathias Mwesigwa Rwabugumi, thanked Museveni for appointing Zeija as Chief Justice, describing him as a trusted leader who would not disappoint the country.

"We want to thank you for making Dr. Zeija the Chief Justice in the country. We do not take it for granted. He is not going to disappoint you," Rwabugumi said.

He also commended the government for its poverty alleviation programmes, particularly the Parish Development Model, which he said had helped communities fight poverty.

Earlier, Museveni laid a wreath at the grave of Zeija's late father as part of the activities marking the homecoming celebration.

The thanksgiving ceremony attracted family members, Members of Parliament, ministers, members of the Judiciary and thousands of other guests.